Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 58 mins 59.75 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.959 +0.008 +0.38%

Graph up Marine 21 hours 61.16 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 61.68 +0.32 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.38 +0.80 +1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 63.26 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 61.39 +0.97 +1.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 61.62 +0.77 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.87 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.42 +0.54 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 56.67 +0.59 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 59.77 +0.24 +0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 55.32 +0.19 +0.34%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.68 +0.48 +0.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.55 +24.55 +84.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.44 +0.67%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Smaller Oil Tanker Rates Recover After OPEC+ Agrees To Ease Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 08, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Daily rates for smaller oil tankers have started to recover after OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia announced they would gradually add around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production on the market between May and July.

Tanker owners anticipate a more lucrative second quarter compared to the lowest rates in over a decade seen in Q1, Lloyd’s List reports. Yet, the industry expects still expects difficulties in the coming months, especially in the supertanker segment.   

In the first quarter, tanker rates were impacted by the massive production cuts from OPEC+ and the extra 1 million bpd cut from OPEC’s top producer and the world’s top crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.

The cuts from the OPEC+ group were already hurting the oil tanker market at the start of this year amid reduced availability of seaborne shipments from Saudi Arabia and a rising number of oil tankers available on the market after months of serving as floating storage.

Oil tanker owners and shipbrokers continued to suffer in March and were bracing for low rates for longer than expected after the OPEC+ alliance surprised the oil and tanker markets by deciding to keep oil production flat in April.

Related Video: Iran’s Oil Exports Render Sanctions Irrelevant

Now that OPEC+ has decided to put more crude on the market between May and July, tanker rates for smaller vessels are rebounding. However, some of the larger tankers continue to see negative freight earnings, according to Lloyd’s List.

As per Lloyd’s List Intelligence data, exports from the Middle East slumped by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Exports dropped to 17.6 million bpd from 19.3 million bpd for Q1 2020. The exports in Q1 2021 were at their lowest level since 2010, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data.

Tanker firms see better times ahead, compared to earlier this year. Nordic American Tankers Ltd, for example, said this week in comments on the opening of the Suez Canal that “Long before the Suez Canal was closed, we saw a strong increase in rates for our Suezmax tankers which can load one million barrels.”

“There is a strong drive in the market, indicating an improvement in the time to come,” said Herbjorn Hansson, founder, chairman, and CEO of Nordic American Tankers Ltd.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

