U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Hit Record Highs

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours SellBuy 61.45 +2.29 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours SellBuy 64.86 +2.12 +3.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours SellBuy 2.639 +0.031 +1.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 hours SellBuy 1.832 +0.062 +3.49%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.022 +0.063 +3.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.022 +0.063 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 48.86 -1.84 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 57.01 -1.29 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 56.41 -1.39 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 59.91 -2.74 -4.37%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 55.66 -1.39 -2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 20 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 6 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 18 hours CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 23 hours The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor

Breaking News:

Mozambique Says Total’s LNG Project Is Safe From Militants

South Africa Hopes To Become The Next Big Shale Success Story

South Africa Hopes To Become The Next Big Shale Success Story

South Africa’s shale patch has…

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Unlikely To Break Out In The Short Term

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Unlikely To Break Out In The Short Term

Analysts and EIA forecasters think…

Natural Gas Pipeline In Venezuela Explodes

Natural Gas Pipeline In Venezuela Explodes

A section of a natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Hit Record Highs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 02, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Since the fall of 2020, the United States has significantly boosted its liquefied natural gas exports to the top LNG-importing region, Asia, to the point of setting record highs in recent weeks and competing with Qatar for supplying the fuel to the biggest LNG buyers.

Below-normal winter temperatures in north Asia—the home of the world’s top three LNG importers Japan, China, and South Korea—led to high demand for gas in recent months, while the recovery of industrial activities from the pandemic also helped to push up demand.

According to estimates from Refinitiv cited by Reuters, American exports of LNG to the top three importing nations reached 3.2 million tons in February 2021, which was two and a half times the previous highest monthly export levels.

U.S. LNG exports to Asia were already surging last year compared to 2019, despite the pandemic and the lull in demand in the spring and summer months, when U.S. exports and liquefaction volumes were very low.

U.S. exports of LNG to Asia surged by 67 percent in 2020 as total LNG exports out of the United States jumped by 32 percent, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last month. American LNG exports to Asia surged by 67 percent last year, and accounted for nearly half—or 3.1 Bcf/d—of all LNG exports out of the United States, according to EIA data. 

LNG exports continued to soar into 2021, and American LNG even gave Qatar a run for its money in Japan. However, the U.S. gas is more expensive on a per heating unit basis than Qatar’s, Reuters noted, citing official data.

LNG demand will continue to surge in Asia, but Qatar is making its move to expand its global market share with low-cost gas and a huge expansion in capacity, which will be difficult to beat in terms of costs for new projects, including those planned in the United States.

“I think American projects are now going to have to review their costs. The new projects will not be able to compete with the Qataris,” a gas industry participant told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Looks To Stock Up On Natural Gas This Summer
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year

Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year
Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers

Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers
Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?

Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com