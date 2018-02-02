U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 65.45 -0.35 -0.53%
Brent Crude 3 hours 68.30 -1.35 -1.94%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.846 -0.010 -0.35%
Mars US 3 hours 63.65 -0.25 -0.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
Urals 19 hours 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.44 +1.05 +1.80%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.846 -0.010 -0.35%
Marine 19 hours 66.78 +0.90 +1.37%
Murban 19 hours 70.18 +0.90 +1.30%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.47 -0.93 -1.40%
Basra Light 19 hours 63.68 -1.30 -2.00%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.52 -0.98 -1.41%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Girassol 19 hours 68.36 -0.88 -1.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 55 mins 35.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.30 +1.07 +3.32%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.30 +1.07 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.65 +1.07 +1.63%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.80 +1.07 +1.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.85 +1.07 +1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.80 +1.07 +1.73%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.80 +1.07 +2.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 19 hours 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.88 +0.65 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.40 -0.35 -0.59%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.35 -0.35 -0.55%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.35 -0.35 -0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.90 -0.35 -0.56%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.06 +1.07 +1.49%
All Charts
Three billion dollars in settlements regarding an ongoing corruption scandal in Brazil need to be approved by the country’s parliament, including a $50 million settlement with the ordeal’s main auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC), according to a new report by Reuters.

PwC’s Brazilian subsidiary disclosed the settlement in a Manhattan court on Thursday. The New-York based Pomerantz law firm and other lawyers affiliated with the case plan to seek $285 million in fees related to the case, filings show. U.S. district Judge Jed Rakoff must approve the fees and settlements, according to protocol.

Investors in Petrobras are due to receive $2.95 billion to settle a class action lawsuit targeting the state-run company for losses in share value after the corruption probe exposed the depths of official mismanagement.

If the $285 million deal is approved, it would the largest payout to U.S. investors from a foreign company in history, Reuters reports, though the total payout is smaller than analysts expected.

Petrobras is playing the victim card by denying wrongdoing and accusing former officials of preying on the companies’ energy enterprises. Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente said it would not pay out foreign settlements unless forced to do so by law.

Petrobras is trying its hardest to attract foreign investment as the corruption scandal winds down. The company cut local content requirements for future oil E&P contracts in a bid to satisfy the demands of local suppliers and allow new customs breaks for oil majors active in the South American country. Tough local content requirements have stifled oil firms’ investment interest in Brazil. They complain that complying to the rules made oil development in open blocks unprofitable.

In recent leasing rounds, Brazil has not had trouble attracting bids from oil majors for fossil fuel development. Brazil accepted bids for eight blocks in late October, six of which went to multinational oil majors, including Shell and ExxonMobil.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

