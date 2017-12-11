Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 mins 57.98 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 16 mins 64.76 +0.07 +0.11%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.806 -0.022 -0.78%
Mars US 2 hours 60.24 +0.83 +1.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
Urals 19 hours 61.58 +1.23 +2.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.19 +1.06 +2.03%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.806 -0.022 -0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.58 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 19 hours 63.13 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 61.36 +0.93 +1.54%
Basra Light 19 hours 60.19 +0.96 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.09 +1.19 +1.86%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Girassol 19 hours 64.21 +0.93 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 37.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 59 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 59 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 59 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 59 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 59 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.50 +0.75 +1.40%
Giddings 19 hours 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.38 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.94 +0.63 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.89 +0.63 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.89 +0.63 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 54.44 +0.63 +1.17%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.50 +1.06%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 4 hours Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 5 hours Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 6 hours ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 7 hours Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 10 hours Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 3 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 3 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 3 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 3 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 3 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 4 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 4 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 4 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 4 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 4 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 4 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 4 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 5 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 5 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 5 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 5 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 5 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 5 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 5 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 5 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 6 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 6 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 6 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 6 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 6 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 6 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 7 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 7 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050

Breaking News:

Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors

Research Unveils New Promising Biofuel

Research Unveils New Promising Biofuel

New research suggests that young…

China Launches World’s First All-Electric Cargo Ship

China Launches World’s First All-Electric Cargo Ship

A Chinese shipbuilder has just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 11, 2017, 6:00 PM CST offshore platform

Brazil is looking to cut local content requirements for future oil E&P contracts in a bid to satisfy the demands of local suppliers and allow new customs breaks for oil majors active in the South American country.

“The proposal is already in place, it should be voted on this week and it will be compensation for the absence of tariff barriers from Repetro,” Cesar Prata, Vice President of the local supplier union Abimaq, said, referring to the Brazilian tax program for oil and gas companies.

Tough local content requirements have stifled oil firms’ investment interest in Brazil. They complain that complying to the rules made oil development in open blocks unprofitable.

In recent leasing rounds, Brazil has not had trouble attracting bids from oil majors for fossil fuel development. Brazil accepted bids for eight blocks in late October, six of which went to multinational oil majors, including Shell and ExxonMobil.

Shell is confident that it can produce oil from Brazil’s promising prolific pre-salt layer for less than $40 per barrel, which is why the supermajor made a competitive bid in the Brazilian auction, Wael Sawan, Executive Vice President Deepwater at Shell, told Reuters earlier this year.

The pre-salt layer holds high-quality and prolific oil reserves, and recent Brazilian reforms have made them more attractive assets, Sawan told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil industry event in Rio de Janeiro in October. Shell believes that it can extract oil from those fields below its targeted breakeven cost of $40 a barrel, otherwise it would not have taken part in the auction, Shell’s manager noted.

“The success rate in the pre-salt is higher than anywhere else,” Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente said. “You need to be where there is high productivity and a low cost of lifting. Pre-salt is one of these areas.”

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com