U.S. Has Launched 230 Attacks on Houthis Over Red Sea Disruption

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.41 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.53 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 -1.40 -1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.893 +0.085 +4.70%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.266 -0.079 -3.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 117 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.266 -0.079 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.38 +1.71 +2.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.51 +1.61 +1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 821 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.54 +1.02 +1.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.01 +0.84 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.62 +1.29 +2.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.02 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.27 +1.29 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.12 +1.29 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.87 +1.29 +1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.37 +1.29 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.88 +1.09 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 11 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Has Launched 230 Attacks on Houthis Over Red Sea Disruption

A Signal of Strong Short Term Demand in Oil Markets

A Signal of Strong Short Term Demand in Oil Markets

A significant development this week…

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

American gas producers have been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Has Launched 230 Attacks on Houthis Over Red Sea Disruption

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 28, 2024, 2:30 PM CST

As a German warship joins the fight against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea, the U.S Department of Defense told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that it has struck 230 targets in Yemen since the Biden administration ordered airstrikes last month. 

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command also said it shot down five Houthi airborne drones in the Red Sea overnight. 

Over the weekend, U.S. forces struck Houthi land targets, hitting underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, air defense systems and other key targets. U.S. forces have also intercepted an Iranian vessel carrying missile parts to Yemen. 

“Despite the Houthis’ claims, these attacks are almost entirely unrelated to Israel and Israeli-affiliated shipping, and to be clear, any such attacks would be entirely illegitimate anyway. These are indiscriminate attacks that are as much an affront to maritime commerce as is piracy,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Shapiro told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee subcommittee, as reported by Bloomberg. 

Shapiro also said the Houthi attacks have affected 55 countries who rely on trade through the Red Sea, with more than 12 major shippers suspending transit through the area to date, and insurance costs rising. 

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), approximately 7 million barrels per day of crude and petroleum products traverse the Red Sea, representing 12% of seaborne crude oil trade.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its February oil report that “while oil on water surged by 60 mb [million barrels] in December due to end-year tax considerations and as several tanker owners diverted ships away from the Red Sea to around the Cape of Good Hope, observed onshore stocks declined by nearly 40 mb”.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Gain Over 3% After Hitting 1997 Low

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Gain Over 3% After Hitting 1997 Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com