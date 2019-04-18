U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Imports Hit Lowest In Three Decades

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 8 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 7 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 6 hours 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 24 hours 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 24 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 24 hours 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 24 hours 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 24 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 24 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 24 hours 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 7 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 7 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 7 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 7 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 24 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.12 +0.31 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.25 -0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.41 -0.29 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 10 hours Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta
  • 39 mins Ecoside
  • 7 hours Oil at $40
  • 13 hours Not Just Nuke: Cheap Solar Panels Power Consumer Appliance Boom In North Korea
  • 10 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 2 hours US Military Spend at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 13 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire
  • 4 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 2 days Guaido and the Conoco Award
  • 9 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 9 hours Gas Flaring
  • 1 day Is Canada hosed?
  • 18 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip

Breaking News:

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Imports Hit Lowest In Three Decades

Oil Rebounds On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil Rebounds On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil prices recovered somewhat on…

Battery Materials Prices Rebound, But New Investments Are Lacking

Battery Materials Prices Rebound, But New Investments Are Lacking

Copper prices have rebounded from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Imports Hit Lowest In Three Decades

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 18, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Gulf Oil

Imports of crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast dived to their lowest level in almost three decades last week, due to OPEC’s production cuts, unusually low Iraqi shipments, and congestion on the Houston Ship Channel from a tank farm fire last month.   

According to weekly preliminary U.S. government data, cited by Bloomberg, the Gulf Coast’s crude imports were just 1.4 million bpd last week, with imports from Iraq at only 5,000 bpd. The shipments from Iraq were at their lowest since August 2015, when the U.S. didn’t import any Iraqi crude oil.  

The low volumes from Iraq, plus the Saudi tactic to focus on cutting exports to the U.S. in a bid to draw down the most transparently reported oil inventories in the world, resulted in U.S. imports from its top six suppliers from OPEC dropping to below 1 million bpd last week. This was the first time such imports have dropped to below the 1-million-bpd mark in data going back to 2010, according to Bloomberg.

Apart from the reduced imports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company’s (ITC) petrochemical storage site at Deer Park, Texas, in the middle of March blazed for days and halted some ship traffic at the Houston port, and continued to disrupt tanker traffic into the U.S. Gulf Coast for weeks.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard restricted outbound traffic at the Houston Ship Channel, due to storms that had suspended cleaning-up after the fire and the chemical spill.

On Wednesday, the EIA reported a 1.4-million-barrel crude draw in the week to April 12, accompanied by a draw in gasoline stockpiles.

“The key driver behind the draw was the fall in weekly crude oil imports,” Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said on Thursday, noting that the total U.S. drop of 607,000 bpd week-on-week to average 5.99 million bpd was driven by the Gulf Coast, and “likely reflects the disruptions in shipping we have seen in Houston in recent weeks.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

A Bad Sign For Tesla Bulls? Top Tesla Investor Slashes Stake

Next Post

A Bad Sign For Tesla Bulls? Top Tesla Investor Slashes Stake

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com