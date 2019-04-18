OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 3 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 2 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 1 hour 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 19 hours 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Marine 19 hours 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 19 hours 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Girassol 19 hours 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 3 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.12 +0.31 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.25 -0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.41 -0.29 -0.39%
A Bad Sign For Tesla Bulls? Top Tesla Investor Slashes Stake

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 18, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Tesla charging

Funds managed by T. Rowe Price, which was until recently the second-largest shareholder in Tesla after Elon Musk, significantly cut their holdings in the electric vehicle (EV) maker in the past six months, Reuters reports, quoting Refinitiv data.  

T. Rowe Price Associates held a total of 8,977,064 shares in Tesla as of December 31, 2018, accounting for 5.2 percent of all Tesla’s stock, a filing to the SEC showed.

In a previous SEC filing at the end of September, T. Rowe Price had reported that it held 17.4 million shares in Tesla as of September 30, 2018, or 10.2 percent of Tesla’s stock.

After halving its stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 5.2 percent from 10.2 percent, T. Rowe Price continued to cut its shareholding in the EV maker in Q1, according to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters.

In the first quarter of 2019, T. Rowe Price divested 92 percent of its previous interest in Tesla, data from Refinitiv showed, but the data may not include all funds managed by T. Rowe Price, Reuters notes.

Once a top shareholder, the drastic reduction in T. Rowe Price’s stake in Tesla over the past six months could be bad news for Tesla bulls, especially after negative sentiment had started to build up around the company again.

In the first quarter this year, Tesla had a challenging time with deliveries, with its total vehicle deliveries slumping by 31 percent from the previous quarter, ending well below analyst estimates.

Tesla delivered around 63,000 vehicles in Q1, up by 110 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018, but 31 percent lower than the vehicles delivered in Q4 2018, the EV maker said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, true to himself, Elon Musk continued to taunt the SEC with tweets amid a dispute over his unchecked and potentially stock-moving tweets about Tesla’s performance.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



