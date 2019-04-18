Why Elon Musk Is Wrong About Hydrogen

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 3 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 2 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 1 hour 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 19 hours 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 19 hours 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 19 hours 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 3 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.12 +0.31 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.25 -0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.41 -0.29 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 6 hours Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta
  • 3 hours Oil at $40
  • 8 hours Ecoside
  • 5 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 9 hours Not Just Nuke: Cheap Solar Panels Power Consumer Appliance Boom In North Korea
  • 9 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire
  • 1 day Welcome To The Club: Apple In Talks With Potential Suppliers Of Sensors For Self-Driving Cars
  • 1 day Guaido and the Conoco Award
  • 4 hours US Military Spend at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring
  • 4 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Is Canada hosed?
  • 13 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip

Breaking News:

A Bad Sign For Tesla Bulls? Top Tesla Investor Slashes Stake

Alt Text

Huge Interest In Oil & Gas Defies This ‘Millenial’ Investment Trend

Sustainable investing is quickly gaining…

Alt Text

Traders In Limbo As Mounting Uncertainty Pulls Oil In All Directions

Oil markets look a bit…

Alt Text

The Giant Floating LNG Project You’ve Never Heard Of

In what looks like a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Elon Musk Is Wrong About Hydrogen

By Jon LeSage - Apr 18, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Hydrogen storage

Elon Musk was right about one thing: electric passenger cars will be beating hydrogen fuel cell cars.                                                             

But what about trucking and power plants? Things are looking good for Nikola Motor Co.’s hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. While Tesla CEO Musk brags about his company getting into the non-diesel-powered trucking business, Nikola Motor is already there and is generating a lot more interest.

On the power plant side, wind and solar are the leading renewable energy sources — but hydrogen is getting more backing.

ValueAct Capital Management is betting on Nikola, a closely held hydrogen fuel cell trucking company, which is seeking to raise $1.5 billion to expand in the U.S.  The San Francisco-based capital firm had invested up to $40 million prior to the fundraising campaign and will be taking a stake in the company.

ValueAct CEO Jeff Ubben has put together a $350 million investment pool, the ValueAct Spring Fund, where the Nikola investment is coming from. Nikola meets the objectives of the Spring Fund and makes good business sense, the chief said.

"This idea of a really, truly sustainable business that delivers savings today and has a tremendous social and environmental benefit is the next Facebook," Ubben said. "These are the next mega-plays."

On the savings side, Nikola is generating interest from trucking companies with the fuel being 20 to 30 percent cheaper than diesel. That opens to the door to trucking, rail, and the air cargo business, Ubben said.

Nikola has already scheduled delivery of about $14 billion in fuel cell trucks to customers. One of them, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, ordered 800 tractor trailers from Nikola last May. The fuel-cell truck maker will also generate revenue from the fuel it will sell to the client from its network of hydrogen fueling stations. Related: Foreign Carmakers Fight Uphill Battle Against Chinese EV Giants

Phoenix, Ariz.-based Nikola on Tuesday talked at great length to a crowd of nearly 2,000 suppliers, customers, and potential investors about its future. That will include a vast network of hydrogen fueling stations, an electric personal watercraft, a drone-launching military vehicle, and a list of fuel cell and battery-electric vehicles.

Korean automaker Hyundai sees great potential in hydrogen energy — and in fuel cell vehicles sold through its Hyundai and Kia brands.

On the electric power plant side, Hyundai Motor just signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea East-West Power and Deokyang to build a 1MW hydrogen fuel cell power facility. It will generate 8,000 MWh of electricity annually with zero emissions and can power 2,200 households at 300 kWh per month.

The hydrogen power facility is scheduled to break ground later this year in Ulsan, South Korea. It will utilize two container-type 500 kW generator modules, each loaded with multiple power modules from Hyundai’s Nexo crossover SUV fuel cell vehicle.

The Korean-power deal was inked right before Hyundai signed a deal to deliver 1,600 fuel cell heavy-duty trucks through a joint venture with H2 Energy AG.

The new agreement will start with hydrogen refueling at H2 Mobility Switzerland Association’s network of stations. The JV will also expand its market presence to other European countries beyond Switzerland.

Hyundai has been looking for opportunities to lead the way in fuel cell vehicles — competing with Toyota and Honda on the passenger vehicle side and with Toyota and Nikola on the commercial truck side.

British oil giant BP is traveling a similar route, adding support for hydrogen power along with its alternative energy investments in biofuels, biopower, and wind and solar energy. Related: Scientists Find Oil-Eating Superbacteria On Bottom Of The Ocean

BP is funding a joint study looking to create Europe’s largest renewable-energy-based hydrogen production facility at a refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The oil company is working with Nouryon (formerly known as AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) and the Port of Rotterdam to study the energy potential.

The joint study is looking into the feasibility of a 250-megawatt water electrolysis facility that could produce up to 45,000 tons of hydrogen per year. The power would likely come from excess wind and solar power that might not be utilized.

An electric utility in the state of Washington also sees the potential of branching out into hydrogen production — this time from a water dam along one of America’s largest rivers.

The Wells Dam on the Columbia River in Washington generates quite a lot of surplus electricity, especially during spring runoff. Utility managers had been sharing the idea of using surplus electricity to split water molecules to make hydrogen.

Douglas County Public Utility District general manager Gary Ivory said one of the advantages here is that the electrolyzer, which is needed to produce the hydrogen, has dramatically fallen in pricing lately. The utility district runs the Wells Dam and sees real cost savings benefits in going the hydrogen route.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Sharp Drop In U.S. Rig Count Marks First Yearly Loss Since 2016

Next Post

U.S. Greenlights Two Major LNG Export Projects
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade
Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

 The Case For $100 Oil

The Case For $100 Oil

 Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

 Did Russia Just Call The End of The OPEC Deal?

Did Russia Just Call The End of The OPEC Deal?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com