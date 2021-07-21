U.S., Germany Reach Deal On Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.09 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 71.98 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins SellBuy 3.902 -0.057 -1.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 27 mins SellBuy 2.079 -0.008 -0.39%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.208 -0.009 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 68.35 +3.10 +4.75%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.208 -0.009 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 55.53 +2.69 +5.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.80 +0.85 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 66.20 +0.85 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 67.60 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.85 +0.85 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 60.50 +3.00 +5.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 68.67 -4.90 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.25 +2.88 +4.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 +1.00 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.51 +1.00 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 28 mins China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 4 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 24 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

U.S., Germany Reach Deal On Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Europe Ramps Up Pivot Away From Fossil Fuels

Europe Ramps Up Pivot Away From Fossil Fuels

Europe is looking to step…

10 Things You Never Knew About Oil

10 Things You Never Knew About Oil

From plastic to fuel and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S., Germany Reach Deal On Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 21, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT

The United States and Germany reached a deal over the controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, clearing the way for the completion of the Russian gas pipeline and handing Germany a decisive victory in the matter.

The State Department media note, titled, “Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals,” began with Germany and the United States’ steadfast “support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and chosen European path.”

The note also spoke of “Russian aggression and malign activities in Ukraine and beyond.”

Nevertheless, the United States a deal that will allow Germany to receive direct natural gas shipments from Russia through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at volumes twice the current amount.

In the end, it would appear that Germany and Russia got precisely what they wanted.

Ukraine, however, will be cut out of the loop when it comes to the extra natural gas shipments that will flow through Nord Stream 2 to Germany.

Part of the agreement is Germany’s commitment to help Ukraine in negotiating an extension to its current transit agreement with Russia. As it stands now, this is set to expire in 2024. Germany also will commit $175 million to a “green fund” for Ukraine in order to support renewable energy projects, and another $70 million to help Ukraine with its energy security.

The agreement was largely expected, although the details were unknown up until this afternoon.

Germany’s need for more natural gas from Russia is great, as the country works to shut down coal-fired and nuclear plants as it heads toward net zero. For this reason, it has vigorously fought for Nord Stream 2 to be complete.

The United States, in an attempt to cultivate closer ties with Germany, has ended its fight against the pipeline in support of Germany.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Adjusts Crude Forecast Down On Delta Surge

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com