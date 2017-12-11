US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 58.29 +0.30 +0.52%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.34 +0.65 +1.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.816 -0.012 -0.42%
Mars US 6 hours 60.24 +0.83 +1.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
Urals 23 hours 61.58 +1.23 +2.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.19 +1.06 +2.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.816 -0.012 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 60.58 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 23 hours 63.13 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 61.36 +0.93 +1.54%
Basra Light 23 hours 60.19 +0.96 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 65.09 +1.19 +1.86%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Bonny Light 23 hours 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Girassol 23 hours 64.21 +0.93 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 37.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 59 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 59 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 59 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 59 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 59 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 54.50 +0.75 +1.40%
Giddings 23 hours 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.38 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 51.94 +0.63 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.89 +0.63 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.89 +0.63 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.44 +0.63 +1.17%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.50 +1.06%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 5 hours Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 8 hours Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 8 hours Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 9 hours ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 11 hours Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 13 hours Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 3 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 3 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 3 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 3 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 4 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 4 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 4 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 4 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 4 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 4 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 5 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 5 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 5 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 5 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 5 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 5 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 5 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 5 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 5 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 6 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 6 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 6 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 6 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 6 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 7 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 7 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 7 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline

Breaking News:

US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves

Global Energy Advisory December 8th, 2017

Global Energy Advisory December 8th, 2017

Donald Trump’s decision to officially…

Is The EIA Overestimating The U.S. Shale Boom?

Is The EIA Overestimating The U.S. Shale Boom?

A new MIT study suggests…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 11, 2017, 10:00 PM CST Bakken rig

Federal geologists will lead a push to reevaluate the total amount of recoverable oil near North Dakota’s Bakken formation, according to the state’s Senator John Hoeven.

Hoeven requested the new analysis from the U.S. Geological Survey in an attempt to attract new investors to the shale play. The survey will now include 17 other formations in the state that could be commercially exploited using newly developed extraction technology.

USGS deputy director William Werkheiser said the federal agency would work with "appropriate state and local officials and technical experts to ensure we develop the best possible product in a timely manner."

Crude oil production in the Bakken shale in North Dakota has been experiencing some major challenges lately, but it is firmly on the growth path, said the state’s Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms in an interview for S&P Global Platts last month.

Helms identified as the biggest challenges a) growing production in the Permian and b) a hypothetical end to the OPEC production cut agreement. While the first challenge is very real, the latter challenge is more likely than not to remain hypothetical for the foreseeable future. E&Ps in the Bakken will continue to pump more than 1 million bpd but less than 1.1 million bpd until the end of the year and into 2018.

"We should see oil production in a growth mode, 10-15,000 b/d month on month is where we expect to be," Helms said, adding that the North Dakota shale industry would need West Texas Intermediate at $60 a barrel to start expanding production beyond the 1.1-million-bpd mark. At the time of this article’s writing, WTI traded at $58.01 a barrel.

Still, competition from the Permian with its lower production costs in the sweetest spots is hampering this production growth in North Dakota.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors

Next Post

Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com