US Gasoline Prices To Rise On Stronger Economy, Higher Demand

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.46 -0.31 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.51 -0.37 -0.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 2.604 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 53.57 +0.55 +1.04%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
Graph up Urals 34 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 54.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.11 -0.62 -1.20%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 2.604 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 55.22 +0.09 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 55.63 +0.06 +0.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 51.30 -0.28 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 57.23 +0.19 +0.33%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 54.66 -0.21 -0.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 54.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 54.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 55.63 -0.20 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 38.52 -0.71 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 51.27 -0.86 -1.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.67 -0.86 -1.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 47.27 -0.86 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 47.77 -0.86 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 49.37 -0.86 -1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.04 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 46.72 +0.50 +1.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 50.67 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 50.67 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.36 -0.86 -1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 32 mins China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 45 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 3 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Will Empire be brazen about stealing OIL from Venezuela?
  • 22 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 3 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour

Breaking News:

US Gasoline Prices To Rise On Stronger Economy, Higher Demand

Can Shale Resist The Lure Of Another Output Surge?

Can Shale Resist The Lure Of Another Output Surge?

Many fear that U.S. shale…

What’s Next For Very Volatile Natural Gas Markets

What’s Next For Very Volatile Natural Gas Markets

Last week’s record-high spot prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

US Gasoline Prices To Rise On Stronger Economy, Higher Demand

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 25, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

The U.S. national average gasoline prices are expected to rise to average $2.42 per gallon in 2021, from the lowest since 2016 of $2.17/gal in 2020, due to strengthening economy and higher demand for transportation fuels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

In 2022, the national motor gasoline average will be $2.43/gal, according to EIA’s latest estimates.

On-highway diesel prices are set to rise from $2.55/gal in 2020 to average $2.71/gal this year, and to $2.74/gal next year, the EIA said.

“As the vaccines for COVID-19 become more widely distributed in 2021, EIA expects the effects of the pandemic on liquids fuels consumption to moderate,” the administration said.

Still, the annual average gasoline consumption will still be lower than the pre-pandemic levels until 2022. Last year, U.S. motor gasoline consumption declined by an estimated 13 percent compared to 2019, according to EIA data.

Yet, the decline will be muted as a stronger economy and a rise in employment are set to raise light-duty vehicle miles traveled in both 2021 and 2022.

However, a trend unrelated to the pandemic—the improving fuel economy of the overall U.S. vehicle fleet—will continue to be a downward pressure on U.S. gasoline demand going forward, the EIA said.

For distillate fuel oil demand (much of which is consumed as diesel), EIA expects consumption in 2022 to be nearly equal to 2019 levels. Annual distillate fuel oil consumption dropped by an estimated 8 percent last year.

As of January 22, 2021, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $2.39, according to AAA. The price was higher by $0.16/gal compared to a month ago, but $0.15 lower than a year ago. In the week to January 15, gasoline demand rose to 8.11 million bpd from 7.53 million bpd in the previous week, AAA said, citing EIA data.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Looks To Stop Using Crude For Domestic Power Generation

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com