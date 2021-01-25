Saudi Arabia Looks To Stop Using Crude For Domestic Power Generation

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.64 +0.37 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.76 +0.35 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.111 +4.54%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.02 -0.86 -1.60%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
Graph up Urals 34 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.11 -0.62 -1.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.111 +4.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 55.13 -0.44 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 4 days 55.57 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 51.58 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 57.04 -0.62 -1.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 54.87 -0.57 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Girassol 4 days 55.83 -0.46 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 38.52 -0.71 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 51.27 -0.86 -1.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 52.67 -0.86 -1.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 47.27 -0.86 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 47.77 -0.86 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 49.37 -0.86 -1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.04 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 46.22 -0.86 -1.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.36 -0.86 -1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 min China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 14 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 9 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 14 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 5 hours Will Empire be brazen about stealing OIL from Venezuela?
  • 50 mins Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 21 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 24 hours GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day Thanks to food countersanctiona after 2014 Russia become net exporter of food
  • 20 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Looks To Stop Using Crude For Domestic Power Generation

Saudi Output Cut Boosts Demand For Russia’s Urals Crude

Saudi Output Cut Boosts Demand For Russia’s Urals Crude

Russia’s flagship crude grade, Urals,…

3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

This year has already started…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Looks To Stop Using Crude For Domestic Power Generation

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 25, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Saudi Arabia is working to replace the use of petroleum liquids for power generation with solar energy and gas-fired capacity, Argaam reported on Monday, citing Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as saying.

As part of the program ‘Hydrocarbon Demand Sustainability’, the world’s largest oil exporter will aim to replace petroleum—which it still burns for electricity—with solar power energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a meeting to describe the strategy of the Saudi energy ministry.

“The program will rank among the most important initiatives, given its value added to the national economy and its ability to stop the country’s financial waste,” Argaam noted.  

Replacing petroleum with solar energy for electricity generation would free up more oil for OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, to export. This could potentially give the Kingdom even more sway on the global oil market and help it obtain more revenues from crude oil sales, despite constant assurances that the economic diversification away from oil is underway.  

At the event on Monday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also noted that Saudi Arabia made “strong efforts” to balance the oil market last year, according to Argaam.

Last year, Saudi Arabia went on a brief and ill-timed oil price war with Russia after the two friends/foes disagreed in March 2020 how to manage oil supply to the market at a time of collapsing demand in the pandemic. After Saudi Arabia and Russia returned to negotiations and sealed a new OPEC+ pact a month later, both leaders of the alliance had to cut their production much more than what they had discussed in March.  

This quarter, global oil demand and the market are still wobbling due to the still spreading COVID, and Saudi Arabia abandoned, this time around, its insistence that everyone at OPEC+ take their share of the burden in rebalancing the market. The Kingdom announced a surprise unilateral cut of 1 million bpd of its crude oil production in February and March.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Petroleum Guard Shuts Down Oil Port

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com