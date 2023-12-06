U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall to 11-Month Low

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.51 -1.81 -2.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.49 -1.71 -2.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.88 -1.36 -1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.056 -0.054 -2.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 33 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.056 -0.054 -2.57%

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.95 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.61 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 736 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.65 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.88 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 189 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.32 -0.72 -1.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.47 -0.72 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.72 -0.72 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 63.22 -0.72 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 59.92 -0.72 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 64.52 -0.72 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.07 -0.72 -1.22%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall to 11-Month Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall to 11-Month Low

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 06, 2023, 9:12 AM CST

Amid lower crude oil prices and weakening fuel demand, U.S. gasoline prices have fallen to the lowest level since January and analysts say there is a chance of below $3 a gallon average American gasoline price by Christmas.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.216 as of December 6.  

The national average gasoline price has now fallen for 11 consecutive weeks, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote on Monday.

For the 11th consecutive week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen, declining by 0.4 cents from a week ago to $3.21 per gallon on Sunday, December 3, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is now down by 18.9 cents from a month ago and 14.9 cents per gallon lower than at this time last year.

Gasoline prices in some states jumped last week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, which announced rather underwhelming production cuts for early 2024 that were already baked in in crude oil prices.

“The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March,” De Haan commented.

“However, that wasn’t enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year,” he added.

Further declines are on the cards, and by the end of the year the national average could drop below $3 per gallon—for the first time since the beginning of 2021, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told Reuters.

Analysts also expect falling gasoline prices to boost U.S. consumer sentiment at the end of the year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

