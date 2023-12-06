Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Faces Yet Another Delay

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.51 -1.81 -2.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.50 -1.70 -2.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.88 -1.36 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.056 -0.054 -2.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 33 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.056 -0.054 -2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.95 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.61 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 736 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.65 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.88 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 189 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.32 -0.72 -1.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.47 -0.72 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.72 -0.72 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 63.22 -0.72 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 59.92 -0.72 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 64.52 -0.72 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.07 -0.72 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day e-cars not selling
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Faces Yet Another Delay

How Big of a Role Will Carbon Capture Play in Energy Transition?

How Big of a Role Will Carbon Capture Play in Energy Transition?

The debate about the role…

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Oil prices are falling rapidly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Faces Yet Another Delay

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2023, 8:15 AM CST

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project could face fresh delays after the Canadian regulator denied a variance request from the project developer to move a small section of the pipeline due to challenging drilling conditions.

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) denied the variance request but said that it also considers it appropriate to take the exceptional step of issuing its decision with reasons to follow as soon as possible.

Trans Mountain Corporation, the company owned by the federal government of Canada, acknowledged it had received the letter from the regulator denying the variance request for the Mountain 3 Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD), in the Fraser Valley between Hope and Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Trans Mountain is now waiting to receive the reasons for the decision, the corporation said, adding that construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is now more than 97.8% complete. 

The denial of the variance request is yet another hurdle to the completion and commissioning of the project, which has seen multiple setbacks and delays in recent years.

At the start of the project, fierce opposition in British Columbia forced Kinder Morgan to reconsider its commitment to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline that carries crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast and which will triple the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd.

So the Government of Canada reached an agreement with Kinder Morgan back in 2018 to buy the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and related pipeline and terminal assets. That cost the federal government $3.3 billion (C$4.5 billion) at the time. Since then, the costs for the expansion of the pipeline have quadrupled to nearly $22.6 billion (C$30.9 billion) and could continue to increase.

Trans Mountain has previously said that it targets to have first oil on the expanded pipeline to the Westridge Marine Terminal by the end of the first quarter of 2024. If construction is further delayed, the project could miss that deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon to Boost Share Buybacks to $20 Billion Next Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts
U.S. Crude and Products Builds Send Oil Prices Lower

U.S. Crude and Products Builds Send Oil Prices Lower

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Short Sellers Circling The Clean Energy Sector
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com