U.S. Gas Prices Jump As Freeport LNG Targets Full Restart In March 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 79.21 -2.43 -2.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 87.22 -2.56 -2.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 86.33 -2.03 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.309 -0.060 -0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.417 -0.038 -1.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.417 -0.038 -1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 354 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 23 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

U.S. Gas Prices Jump As Freeport LNG Targets Full Restart In March 2023

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon announced that it has,…

Moody’s Expects Power Prices In Europe To Stay Higher-For-Longer

Moody’s Expects Power Prices In Europe To Stay Higher-For-Longer

Europe is set to suffer…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gas Prices Jump As Freeport LNG Targets Full Restart In March 2023

By ZeroHedge - Nov 18, 2022, 11:10 AM CST

U.S. natural gas prices surged on the news that one of the largest U.S. LNG export terminals is targeting a complete operational restart by March 2023.  

Freeport LNG, a major liquefied natural gas exporter in Texas, wrote in a press release that "it is targeting initial production at the facility in mid-December," with "full production utilizing both docks remains anticipated to commence in March 2023." 

Remember, Freeport has been shuttered since June due to an explosion, with an initial reopening timeframe around fall. The delay has a silver lining: more NatGas will be injected back into the US grid as the heating season begins, though the bad news is that Europe will receive fewer shipments of US LNG shipments. 

"Each of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains will be restarted and ramped up safely, in a slow and deliberate manner, with each train starting separately before restarting a subsequent train. It is expected that approximately 2 BCF per day of production will be achieved in January 2023. Full production utilizing both docks remains anticipated to commence in March 2023," Freeport said. 

US NatGas price jumped as much as 6% on the news but is still lower in the session. 

Houston-based energy firm Criterion Research responded to the news of Freeport's updated reopening timeline: 

At long last, Freeport has given clarification of its timeline for a restart of LNG operations at the long-offline terminal. The company reported that the reconstruction work needed to start initial ops at all three LNG trans, two storage tanks, and one berth was 90% completed, with all work on target for completion by the end of November 2022. 

With that in mind, they are now targeting the initial startup in Mid-December 2022. They will then work gradually to a 2 Bcf/d operational rate in January 2023. Full operations at both docks will be reached in March 2023. Freeport will phase on each of its three trains in a "in a slow and deliberate manner, with each train starting separately before restarting a subsequent train." 

Earlier this week, Criterion Research released an analysis of the Freeports November 14 update and surmised according to the timeline we laid out, they would be on pace for a restart within 30-days of November 14, 2022. We got a bit lucky on that one, but we will keep an eye on updates between now and then to see if this timeline shifts at all.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU: Regulations Will Be In Order Before Russian Oil Price Cap Deadline

Next Post

Sweden: Nord Stream Explosions Were Result Of “Gross Sabotage”

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com