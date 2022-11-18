Gold Demand Picks Up In India

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 17 mins 80.20 -1.44 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 87.79 -1.99 -2.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 86.78 -1.58 -1.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 6.357 -0.012 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.421 -0.034 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.421 -0.034 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 354 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

U.S. Gas Prices Jump As Freeport LNG Targets Full Restart In March 2023

Tech Breakthrough Could Slash Fertilizer Emissions

Tech Breakthrough Could Slash Fertilizer Emissions

A breakthrough in a key…

Potential Ban On Russian Metals Pushes Aluminum Prices Higher

Potential Ban On Russian Metals Pushes Aluminum Prices Higher

Markets are waiting for a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gold Demand Picks Up In India

By ZeroHedge - Nov 18, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

The arrival of festivals and the wedding season coincide with a price pullback last month. This helped drive Indian retail demand higher according to the World Gold Council, pushing the local market back into a premium for most of the month.

October retail demand remained strong with the onset of festivals and weddings. The festivals of Dussehra and Dhanteras sparked fresh demand for physical gold towards the end of the month. … With a stable gold price before this date, demand received a boost from sales of jewelry (for weddings and everyday wear) as well as bar and coin purchases.

Moving forward, the WGC projects demand will remain healthy, supported by the ongoing wedding season. Growing consumer confidence in urban areas could also boost gold demand. But there could be some headwinds in rural areas due to lower crop production.

Considering the strong start to Q4 and the interplay between urban and rural demand in the months ahead, we expect overall retail demand to remain above pre-pandemic levels in the quarter, although possibly below that of 2021, at which time there was a huge boost from pent-up demand post-2020-2021 lockdowns.”

Investors also helped drive Indian gold demand higher. Indian gold ETFs charted inflows of  0.7 tons in October.  It was the second straight month Indian ETFs charted increases in gold holdings. This bucked the global trend of ETF outflows. According to the World Gold Council, total Indian ETG gold holdings to 39.2 tons by the end of October. Overall, Indian gold ETFs have seen small but meaningful net inflows of 1.6 tons year-to-date.

The Reserve Bank of India also bought more gold in October, increasing its holdings by another ton. According to the latest available data, the RBI’s total gold reserves now stand at 786.3 tons.

India ranks as the ninth largest gold-holding country in the world. Since resuming buying in late 2017, the Reserve Bank of India has purchased over 200 tons of gold. In August 2020, there were reports that the RBI was considering significantly raising its gold reserves.

India ranks as the second-largest gold-consuming country in the world, second only behind China, but the gold market has languished over the last couple of years. The pandemic crushed demand, particularly for gold jewelry. But even before the pandemic, record-high gold prices in rupee terms and government policy put a drag on the gold market. There were signs of a turnaround late last year and it continued through the first quarter of 2022. The second COVID-19 wave stalled the gold market’s recovery in India early in Q2, but it regained steam later in the year with strong retail demand and a surge in gold imports.

Indians traditionally buy and hold gold. Collectively, Indian households own an estimated 25,000 tons of gold and that number may be higher given the large black market in the country. The yellow metal is interwoven into the country’s marriage ceremonies and cultural rites. Indians also value gold as a store of wealth, especially in poor rural regions. Two-thirds of India’s gold demand comes from these areas, where most people live outside the official tax system.

Gold is not just a luxury in India. Even poor people buy gold in the Asian nation. According to an ICE 360 survey in 2018, one in every two households in India purchased gold within the last five years. Overall, 87% of households in the country own some amount of the yellow metal. Even households at the lowest income levels in India own some gold. According to the survey, more than 75% of families in the bottom 10% had managed to buy gold.

Gold served as a lifeline for many Indians during the pandemic.

The Indian government’s response to the first wave of COVID-19 ravaged the economy. As a result, many banks were reluctant to extend credit due to fear of defaults. In this tight lending environment, many Indians used their stashes of gold to secure loans. As Indians battled the second wave of COVID-19, many Indians sold gold outright in order to make ends meet.

Indians understand that gold tends to store value and that ultimately gold is money. If they have gold, they know they will be able to get the goods and services they need – even in the event of an economic meltdown. And while westerners may not embrace the cultural and religious aspects of the Indian love affair with gold, the economic reasons for their devotion to the yellow metal are every bit as applicable in places like the U.S.

By Schiffgold via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Capital Gains Tax Changes Deal Heavy Blow To Investors

Next Post

France Is Facing A High Risk Of A Power Supply Squeeze In January

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com