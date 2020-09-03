U.S. Fuel Economy Standards Led To Big Savings, Lower Emissions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.96 -0.41 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.64 -0.43 -0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 -0.008 -0.32%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 23 hours 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.17 -0.95 -2.31%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 -0.008 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 32.11 -1.65 -4.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 40.51 -1.25 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 41.91 -1.25 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 37.36 -1.40 -3.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 37.71 -1.45 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 38.76 -1.65 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 36.41 -1.45 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.67 +0.08 +0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 13 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 4 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 7 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 6 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 17 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 1 day End of an Era?
  • 4 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 10 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 8 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 11 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 8 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 8 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART

Breaking News:

Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports To The U.S. Slump To Lowest Level In Decades

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports To The U.S. Slump To Lowest Level In Decades

The world’s top oil exporter,…

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent crude oil hit a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Fuel Economy Standards Led To Big Savings, Lower Emissions

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 03, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

The U.S. fuel economy standards, one of the longest-running energy regulations in the United States, have led to big savings for consumers and helped cut greenhouse gas emissions and America’s reliance on foreign oil producers over the past four decades, Princeton University researchers found in a recent assessment of the standards.

According to the paper of Princeton University researchers, the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Standards, enacted in 1975, have saved US$5 trillion in fuel costs and prevented 14 billion metric tons of carbon from being released into the atmosphere, the equivalent of the U.S. eliminating its emissions from all sectors for nearly three years.

In the United States, the transportation sector accounts for the largest part of greenhouse gas emissions, 28 percent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has sought to roll back fuel efficiency standards, drawing criticism from many U.S. states and from environmentalists.

Now the Princeton University researchers found in their study that the fuel economy standards have been primarily responsible for saving 2 trillion gallons of gas since 1975.  

According to the analysis in the paper, fuel savings have exceeded the cost of improving fuel economy, traffic safety has improved, and the impact on vehicle travel has been small.

“It has been one of the most effective policies to date,” said study co-author Judi Greenwald, a former top U.S. Department of Energy official and non-resident fellow at the Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment.

A previous study led by David Greene of the University of Tennessee showed that over the lifetime of the standards, the technology for fuel efficiency raised the cost of cars by an average of US$4,800, but led to as much as US$16,000 in savings for consumers at the pump, Princeton University said.

The latest Princeton University study was published right about the time when a U.S. appeals court overturned earlier this week a 2019 rule of the Trump Administration looking to delay the doubling of penalties for carmakers who are not meeting the efficiency standards.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Robot Dogs Could Be The Next Big Thing For Miners

Next Post

U.S. Sanctions More Companies For Illegally Trading Oil With Iran

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs
Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com