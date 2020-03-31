Trump Set To Unveil Controversial Fuel Economy Rules Today

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.20 -0.28 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 26.35 -0.07 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.37 -2.64 -20.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 23.13 -1.95 -7.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.15 -2.18 -8.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 13.71 -1.22 -8.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.55 +0.67 +2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 18.06 -2.86 -13.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.26 -1.77 -7.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 9.390 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 4.690 -1.420 -23.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 20.94 -1.42 -6.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.49 -1.42 -6.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 15.84 -1.42 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 14.34 -1.42 -9.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.09 -1.42 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 10.59 -1.42 -11.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -1.50 -12.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.57 -1.42 -5.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 6 hours WE have a suicidal player in the energy industry
  • 11 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 58 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 4 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 36 mins How to Create a Pandemic
  • 4 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 12 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 10 hours Shale Legs
  • 10 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 22 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 16 hours Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies

Breaking News:

Traders Scramble To Be First In Line To Ditch Crude Oil

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

Oil markets are reeling from…

The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

There isn’t any incentive to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Set To Unveil Controversial Fuel Economy Rules Today

By Irina Slav - Mar 31, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT Tailpipe

The Trump administration will later today announce the new fuel economy rules that environmentalists have decried as harmful and compromising the United States’ efforts to fight climate change.

“When finalized, the rule will benefit our economy, will improve the U.S. fleet’s fuel economy, will make vehicles more affordable, and will save lives by increasing the safety of new vehicles,” EPA spokeswoman Corry Schiermeier said yesterday, ahead of the announcement, as quoted by the AP. 

“This is first time that an administration has pursued a policy that will net negative benefit for society and reduce fuel savings,” a former EPA official, Chet France, said.

The administration proposed the new rules that would effectively roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards for automakers in 2018, recommending the freezing of the mile-per-gallon standards for passenger cars and light trucks after model year 2020.

The proposed rulemaking of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the EPA was intended “to correct the national automobile fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards to give the American people greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment,” the Department of Transportation said at the time.

Since then, the NHTSA has tweaked those rules, so instead of freezing the mile-per-gallon emission standards for six years to 2026, the administration is now proposing an increase to fuel economy by 1.5 percent annually. The Obama-era regulations called for a 5% increase to fuel economy each year.  

According to some opponents, the emissions could end up being even worse.

“The SAFE vehicles rule, if finalized in its present form, will lead to vehicles that are neither safer, nor more affordable or fuel efficient,” Democratic Senator Thomas Carper, from the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee, said in January.

The proposed rules pitted Trump against California, with the state refusing to comply with relaxed emission rules and insisting on enforcing its own, much stricter ones. Several other states also said they would implement their own more stringent emissions rules. The feud drew in carmakers, too, with the majors split between the camps.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Read From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Relief On The Horizon? Trump And Putin Discuss Oil Markets

Next Post

How Russia Is Shedding Its Venezuelan Assets

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com