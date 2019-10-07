OilPrice GEA
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry Dismisses Report He’s Resigning

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 07, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Rick Perry

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry denied on Monday reports that he was preparing to resign next month, saying that he doesn’t plan to go anywhere.

Secretary Perry is planning to hand in his resignation in November, Politico reported last week, citing three unnamed sources in the know.

According to Politico’s sources, Secretary Perry has been considering resigning for several months now, and his indirect involvement in the impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump may have helped him make his mind. The sources themselves told Politico that the Ukraine scandal that led to the impeachment probe had no role in Perry’s decision to leave.

Perry’s name got mixed up in the scandal because of a U.S. delegation the Energy Secretary led to Ukraine for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The delegation was initially supposed to be led by Vice President Mike Pence, but Perry was named instead of him in the last minute.  

Speaking at a news conference in Lithuania on Monday, Secretary Perry said, as carried by Reuters:

“They’ve been writing the story for at least nine months now. One of these days they will probably get it right, but it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, it’s not next month.”

Meanwhile, Axios reported over the weekend that President Trump told House Republicans in a call that it was Secretary Perry who urged him to make the Ukraine call that prompted the impeachment inquiry.

“The only reason I made the call was because Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquefied natural gas] plant,” one source who was at the call told Axios, and the recollection was corroborated by two other sources on the call.  

Related: The Biggest Hurdle In India’s Nuclear Energy Push

Commenting on this, Shaylyn Hynes, Department of Energy Press Secretary, told NBC News that “Secretary Perry absolutely supported and encouraged the President to speak to the new President of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development.”

“The United States strongly supports Ukraine and Poland’s effort to enhance regional energy security,” Secretary Perry tweeted on Monday.

Secretary Perry is currently on a visit to Lithuania, where he is taking part in a series of energy-related conferences and events.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

