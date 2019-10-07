Iran Ups Defenses Around Key Oil Facilities In Wake of Aramco Attack

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.03 +0.28 +0.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.61 +0.26 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.299 -0.004 -0.17%
Mars US 57 mins 53.20 -0.06 -0.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 58.59 +0.63 +1.09%
Urals 20 hours 53.80 +1.40 +2.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.04 +0.55 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.04 +0.55 +0.99%
Bonny Light 20 hours 59.91 +0.79 +1.34%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.70 +0.87 +1.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.299 -0.004 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 58.09 +0.33 +0.57%
Murban 20 hours 60.19 +0.64 +1.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 51.42 +0.77 +1.52%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.83 +0.81 +1.31%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.95 +0.64 +1.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 59.91 +0.79 +1.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 59.91 +0.79 +1.34%
Girassol 20 hours 61.12 +0.62 +1.02%
Opec Basket 4 days 58.59 +0.63 +1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 36.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.21 +0.26 +0.69%
Canadian Condensate 48 days 46.81 +0.36 +0.78%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.21 +0.36 +0.68%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 48.16 +0.36 +0.75%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.41 +0.56 +1.22%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.41 +0.56 +1.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 48.21 +0.31 +0.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 52.31 +0.86 +1.67%
Central Alberta 2 hours 46.96 +0.36 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 56.04 +0.55 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 25 days 59.95 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 46.70 -0.06 -0.13%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 50.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 50.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.24 +0.36 +0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Offshore is changing
  • 7 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 9 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 1 min Climate Protesters Block Streets Around The World
  • 9 mins Greta Thunberg sets sights on Keystone XL pipeline
  • 5 hours Crimea, the story made public but never told
  • 3 hours ''Enough Of Endless War!''
  • 5 hours The Chinese Delegation Just Said FU to Trump
  • 5 hours Partial China Trade Deal good for Oil Prices ? Trade Deal Includes Large Increase China Imports of U.S. Oil, BAD for Prices.
  • 1 hour Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 12 hours Bullish into 4th Quarter
  • 15 hours Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 9 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 21 hours the future
  • 24 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 9 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem

Breaking News:

Iran Ups Defenses Around Key Oil Facilities In Wake of Aramco Attack

‘’Tesla May Lose 80% of Its Value’’

‘’Tesla May Lose 80% of Its Value’’

Tesla could lose more than…

Where Did Gold Come From: Black Holes, Aztecs And The Gods

Where Did Gold Come From: Black Holes, Aztecs And The Gods

Humanity’s obsession with gold has persisted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Ups Defenses Around Key Oil Facilities In Wake of Aramco Attack

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Iran Defense forces

Iran is upping its defenses around key oil and petrochemical facilities, Iranian state television reported on Monday, cited by S&P Global Platts, as Iran gears up for a retaliatory act just weeks after Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities were struck by missiles.

The areas that will be covered under this increased defense will be air traffic in the south, over the Persian Gulf as well as over the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and will cover area of critical importance to the gas and petrochemical industries such as Assaluyeh and Kharg island.

(Click to enlarge)

source: icis.com

Iran’s defense mounting follows just two days after The New York Times reported that Saudi Arabia and Iran had taken steps to quietly discuss reducing tensions in the Middle East. It also comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly was looking for additional defense funds to protect against an Iranian cruise missile attack.

Iran also vowed over the weekend to stay the course when it comes to its oil exports, Iranian Oil Ministry’s website, SHANA, said.

“We will use every possible way to export our oil and we will not succumb to America’s pressure because exporting oil is Iran’s legitimate right,” Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday.

US sanctions have hit Iran’s oil exports hard, cutting them down by some 80 percent, while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US had managed to take most of Iranian crude oil off the market, saying that nearly 2.7 million barrels had been taken out of the market.  

Related: Platts: OPEC Oil Production Falls Most In 17 Years After Saudi Oil Attacks

Iran’s crude oil and condensate sales fell below 2 million bpd in August—the lowest level in over a year.

“Iran’s armed forces have been prepared to powerfully defend air, maritime and land borders,” Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander in chief of Iran’s army said, adding that “there is no gap in the defense… At the moment, the operational arrangement and array is on the highest and best level… we have no worries.”

Mousavi addressed staffers on an oil loading dock on Kharg island during the inauguration, saying that he considered them “as front-line soldiers of the economic war,” S&P Platts reported.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry Dismisses Report He’s Resigning

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com