  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

Researchers Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cell Efficiency With Ionic Materials

Researchers Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cell Efficiency With Ionic Materials

The UNIST research team has…

Global Carbon Market Hits $800 Billion Despite Dwindling Trade Volumes

Global Carbon Market Hits $800 Billion Despite Dwindling Trade Volumes

Despite the slump in ESG…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 31, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

U.S. crude oil production hit an all-time high in August, according to new data published by the Energy Information Administration on Tuesday, with production surpassing pre-covid levels.

U.S. field production of crude oil reached 404.6 million barrels during the month of August, new EIA data shows, for an average of 13.05 million barrels per day--squarely breaking the previous record U.S. drillers set in July of 401.73 million barrels.

Increases in production were seen in PADDs 1, 2, 3, and 4, with the largest percentage increase in production seen in PADD 4, which comprises Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. The largest actual increase was seen in PADD 2, which includes North Dakota, Illinois, and Kentucky, among other states.

Crude production in Texas in August—home to a large portion of the Permian Basin, rose from 173.775 million barrels to 174.562 million barrels.

Compared to this time last year, U.S. production is up by a total of 33 million barrels for the month.

The new record in crude production in the United States comes shortly after U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil spent $60B on purchasing another Permian player, Pioneer Natural Resources, although most oil companies in the United States have chosen fiscal restraint resulting in a slow and steady increase in output versus the no holds barred investment strategies during previous boom cycles.

Despite the record-breaking production levels seen in August, inventories of crude oil in the United States are estimated to be within 3 million barrels of where it began the year.

Analysts and traders have been watching drilling reports in the United States, with the latest count still 350 fewer active rigs than pre-pandemic levels.

WTI and Brent prices were trading flat to slightly up on Tuesday despite escalating tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. At 12:40 pm ET, WTI was trading flat at $82.31—within $.50 per barrel of the price point a day before Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

