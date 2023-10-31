Drought Increases VLGCs Shipping Rates To Record Highs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.46 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 87.41 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.47 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.608 +0.033 +0.92%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.223 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 37 mins 80.52 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.223 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.51 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.05 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.41 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 701 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.59 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.42 -1.12 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.41 -3.23 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.46 -3.23 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.71 -3.23 -3.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.41 -3.23 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.61 -3.23 -4.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 83.06 -3.23 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.31 -3.23 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

Oil Inventories Rise As Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices

China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices

The oil market is once…

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt prices have plummeted due…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Drought Increases VLGCs Shipping Rates To Record Highs

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 31, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT

A drought is causing significant delays for ships traversing the Panama Canal and increasing shipping rates for Very Large Gas Carriers to record highs.

This, in turn, is increasing shipping costs for LPG from the United States, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

The Panama Canal Authority has stated that the water levels at the artificial Gatun Lake are at their lowest levels in nearly 30 years on lower-than-normal precipitation. Gatun Lake lies between the Atlantic and Pacific locks, and is the reservoir for holding the water needed to operate those lock systems.

The Canal Authority implemented restrictions to conserve water at the beginning of the year, limiting the number of vessels allowed to traverse the canal to 32 per day as of July 30. In just a week from now, the Authority will reduce this to 24 vessels per day, 12 fewer than typical levels.

Long lines have now formed by vessels waiting to enter the canal. The delays have caused VLGC rates to soar, with rates hitting $250 per ton as of the end of September for the Houston-Chiba route.

“The Panama Canal is a major energy transit point. The Panama Canal is important for trade between the United States and East Asia and the western coast of South America. Vessels carrying petroleum products, hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs), and chemicals make up one-third of trade transiting the canal,” The EIA said on Tuesday.

Vessels can bypass the canal by taking another route, but this often lengthens the trip beyond the time it would take to wait at the Panama Canal. A vessel’s wait could take more than two weeks, the EIA explained, pointing to Neopanamax-sized ships traveling through the locks in August.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

Next Post

Oil Inventories Rise As Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com