PetroChina Expects 10% Rise In Chinese Fuel Demand In Q4

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.14 -1.17 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.44 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.88 -1.07 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.590 +0.238 +7.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.222 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 81.81 -3.03 -3.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.222 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.51 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.05 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.41 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 701 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.59 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.42 -1.12 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.41 -3.23 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.46 -3.23 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.71 -3.23 -3.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.41 -3.23 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.61 -3.23 -4.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.06 -3.23 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.31 -3.23 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wasting money down under
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 1 Rig As Rut Continues

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 1 Rig As Rut Continues

The total number of active…

London Metal Exchange Explores New Nickel Contract Possibilities

London Metal Exchange Explores New Nickel Contract Possibilities

The London Metal Exchange (LME)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Expects 10% Rise In Chinese Fuel Demand In Q4

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 31, 2023, 10:31 AM CDT

China’s fuel demand is set to jump by 10% this quarter compared to the same period of 2022 thanks to the latest economic stimulus policies, Huang Yongzhang, the president of state energy giant PetroChina, has said.

“In the fourth quarter, China's economic stimulus policy is going to yield more results, domestic consumptions are set to rebound further...and demand for industrial products is going to improve,” Huang told investors in an online roadshow, as carried by Reuters.

PetroChina, the second largest refiner in the country after Sinopec, reported earlier this week record year-on-year net profit growth of 21%, with third-quarter earnings reaching $6.3 billion on increased output and rising domestic fuel demand.  

The company saw a 4.3% year-on-year increase in crude oil output during the first nine months of this year and a 6.1% increase in natural gas output.

While PetroChina realized lower oil and gas prices during the first nine months of this year, higher domestic fuel demand allowed it to increase production and boost net profit.

Total fuel sales increased 13.4% year-on-year, with domestic sales up 17% as the company–the largest oil and gas producer in Asia–took timely advantage of China’s macroeconomic recovery

The 10% increase that PetroChina expects in the country’s fuel demand this quarter will come from a low level of comparison with the October-December quarter of 2022 when China was still under strict Covid lockdowns limiting mobility and travel and weighing on the economy.

China has seen strengthening domestic fuel growth in recent months despite the weak early start to the re-opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Tuesday, fears of slowing fuel demand in China re-emerged after data showed that factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell into contraction territory in October, to 49.5 from 50.2 in September, per data from the National Bureau of Statistics.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Could Test $115 If Hamas-Israel War Escalates Into Regional Conflict

Next Post

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com