U.S. Asks Japan To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.02 +2.48 +3.78%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.54 +1.74 +2.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.942 -0.030 -1.01%
Mars US 17 hours 67.24 -1.17 -1.71%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.94 -1.54 -2.12%
Urals 1 day 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.61 -0.17 -0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.942 -0.030 -1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.83 -1.45 -2.01%
Murban 1 day 73.83 -1.45 -1.93%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.87 -1.31 -1.87%
Basra Light 1 day 71.38 -1.10 -1.52%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.68 -1.25 -1.69%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Girassol 1 day 72.41 -1.43 -1.94%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.94 -1.54 -2.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.87 +2.26 +5.71%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.04 -0.17 -0.44%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.74 -0.17 -0.27%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 65.69 -0.17 -0.26%
Sweet Crude 1 day 53.79 -2.17 -3.88%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.54 -0.17 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 59.54 -1.42 -2.33%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.54 -0.17 -0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Giddings 1 day 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
ANS West Coast 2 days 75.15 +0.57 +0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 59.49 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 61.99 -0.68 -1.09%
Kansas Common 1 day 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.30 -0.68 -0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 9 minutes Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 17 minutes Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 1 min Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 34 mins Tesla Closing a Dozen Solar Facilities in Nine States
  • 5 mins Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 1 day Corruption On The Top: Netanyahu's Wife Charged With Misuse of Public Funds for Meals
  • 12 hours Why is permian oil "locked in" when refineries abound?
  • 10 hours Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 2 hours EU Leaders Set To Prolong Russia Sanctions Again
  • 14 hours Teapots Cut U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 14 hours Oil prices going down
  • 19 hours Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 15 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 2 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 1 day U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 4 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand

Breaking News:

U.S. Asks Japan To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

Why OPEC Won't Flood The Oil Market

Why OPEC Won't Flood The Oil Market

Saudi Arabia and Russia are…

Global Energy Consumption Soars To New Heights

Global Energy Consumption Soars To New Heights

The new BP Statistical Review…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Asks Japan To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

By Irina Slav - Jun 22, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oil tanker

The U.S. has asked Japan to completely stop importing Iranian crude, unnamed sources close to bilateral talks from earlier this week told Bloomberg. Japan has not yet decided how to proceed, but talks will continue the source said.

Last time Iran was the subject of sanctions, Japan curbed its imports of Iranian crude. It did not, however, shut them down completely.

Earlier today, a Japanese industry official said that Japan will be forced to stop importing Iranian crude from the beginning of October. Unless it secured a waiver from the U.S. Treasury, refiners would have to switch suppliers, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan, Takashi Tsukioka, told media, as quoted by Reuters.

The official—the chairman of Japan’s second-biggest refiner Idemitsu—said that if Japanese refiners do not get waivers, their last Iranian cargoes will be ordered in August, to be paid for in September. The wind-down period for companies doing business with Iran’s oil industry ends on November 4.

The remarks follow reports about Russian and Indian companies preparing to pull out of Iran as well, after French Total announced its plans to leave the South pars project in the absence of a sanction waiver. One Russian company, Lukoil, has confirmed it has put its Iran plans on hold ahead of the sanctions deadline. India’s Reliance Industries, for its part, was reported as saying it will stop buying Iranian crude in October.

Related: NAFTA Rift Could Be A Boon For Canadian Oil

That’s despite assurances from the Indian government that it will not honor the U.S. sanctions as, the Foreign Minister said earlier this month, the country only honors UN sanctions. However, this might be difficult to maintain as last Friday, Indian Oil Co, one of the biggest refiners in the country, said that the State Bank of India had warned it will stop handling payments for Iranian crude from November.

South Korea is also cutting its imports from Iran: in May, these fell to a two-year low of less than 180,000 bpd.

China, on the other hand, said it will continue importing Iranian crude. A recent CNBC report recalls that the last time the U.S. sanctioned Iran, China put in place a payment system bypassing the U.S. financial system. What’s more, it could pay for Iranian crude in yuan, which would also work towards its goal to internationalize its currency.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela: U.S. Sanctions Are “An Attack On The Oil Market”

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Who’s To Blame For High Gasoline Prices?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com