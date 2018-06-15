South Korea Iran Oil Imports Drop To 2-Year Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.82 -2.07 -3.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.45 -2.49 -3.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 22 hours 70.79 -0.08 -0.11%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 2 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.12 -0.26 -0.36%
Basra Light 2 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.85 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Girassol 2 days 74.68 -0.33 -0.44%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.73 -1.52 -3.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.84 +0.25 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.79 +0.25 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.79 +0.25 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.34 +0.25 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 11 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 16 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 51 mins Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 57 mins Oil prices going down
  • 2 hours Bullish and bearish outlook for oil
  • 1 hour Rolls Royce shedding 4,600 jobs
  • 5 hours After Trump-KJU, Trump-Putin Summit
  • 2 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 16 hours U.S. oil firms use shale know-how to revitalize old limestone and clay oilfields
  • 7 hours Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 2 mins When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 2 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 18 hours Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 20 hours Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 5 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 8 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 4 hours U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 23 hours Saudis Preparing Assault on Yemen Port

Breaking News:

Electronics Giant Commits To 100% Renewables

U.S. LNG: Fulfilling A Strategic Role In Transatlantic Trade

U.S. LNG: Fulfilling A Strategic Role In Transatlantic Trade

As Europe’s hunger for natural…

U.S. Shale, OPEC To Discuss Market Balance In Vienna

U.S. Shale, OPEC To Discuss Market Balance In Vienna

3 major shale companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

South Korea Iran Oil Imports Drop To 2-Year Low

By Irina Slav - Jun 15, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT South Korea oil

Crude oil imports from Iran into South Korea in May fell to the lowest since January 2016 at less than 180,000 bpd, Reuters reports, citing customs data. That comes in at a total of 758,903 tons, versus 1.02 million tons in May 2017.

The decline in Iranian imports—mainly condensate—began earlier this year, before Trump’s announcement of sanctions against Tehran, as Iran production slowed and its new condensate splitter started up. As a result, the cumulative import decline for the first five months of the year came in at 33 percent to 5.45 million tons.

Imports from Saudi Arabia also declined in May, by 23.6 percent to 763,620 bpd. Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s largest crude supplier. While Iranian and Saudi imports declined, shipments from the United States and Russia increased. Imports from the U.S. rose threefold to 95,800 bpd, and imports from Russia jumped 78 percent to 218,165 bpd.

South Korea is the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, and diversity of supplies is vital. The last time there were sanctions against Iran, South Korea managed to score a waiver by pledging to cut the amount of crude it buys from Tehran.

Related: The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

Imports of Iranian crude are seen to continue falling in the coming months. In May, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company Ali Kardor told S&P Platts that South Korea was worried about sanctions on tankers since “they didn't have their own shipping and were outsourcing, like charter, so maybe that is why the issue. But we told them that our ships are ready for you."

Tanker insurance may turn out to be the biggest hurdle to Iran’s crude oil exports following the expiry of the 180-day wind-down period before sanctions kick in. Thee issues will likely prevent the members of the International Group of P&I from insuring tankers carrying Iranian crude against risks if they call on Iranian ports to export or import oil and oil products.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Next Post

India’s Biggest Bank To Stop Handling Iran Oil Payments

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com