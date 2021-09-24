U.S. Arrests Senior Russian LNG Executive For Tax Fraud

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.94 +0.64 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.170 +0.194 +3.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.265 +0.016 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.70 +1.42 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.41%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.98 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.01 +0.83 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.57 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 76.13 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.74 +1.55 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.18 +1.54 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.30 +1.12 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.30 +1.07 +1.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.70 +1.07 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.40 +1.07 +1.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.15 +1.07 +1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 71.90 +1.07 +1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.90 +1.07 +1.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.67 +1.45 +1.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +1.07 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.24 +1.07 +1.37%

All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

U.S. Arrests Senior Russian LNG Executive For Tax Fraud

By Irina Slav - Sep 24, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT

The U.S. Department of Justice has arrested the chief financial officer of Novatek, Russia’s largest private gas company and biggest LNG exporter, on charges of tax fraud.

In a statement, the DoJ said that Mark Gyetvay had engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by hiding his ownership of sizeable offshore assets—a sum of about $93 million—and had also failed to file tax returns and pay taxes “on millions of dollars of income.”

According to the DoJ, Gyetvay engaged in the concealment practice after he became the chief financial officer of Novatek, upon which he was allegedly presented with “lucrative stock options and/or stock-based compensation”.

Gyetvay then proceeded to set up two Swiss bank accounts, according to the DoJ allegations, where he put these assets and then removed himself as the owner of the accounts by transferring ownership to his then-wife, who was a Russian citizen.

In addition to this asset concealment, Gyetvay also “allegedly did not timely file his U.S. tax returns, nor did he file all of the required Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBARs) forms certain U.S. taxpayers are required to file annually that disclose their control over assets maintained in foreign bank accounts.”

On top of that, according to the allegations, some of the taxes that Gyetvay did file were false. He also allegedly submitted a false offshore compliance form with the U.S. tax authorities, saying that his former failure to submit the forms relevant to holdings in foreign banks had not been wilful.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Mark Gyetvay, who helped expand Novatek into the LNG export major it is today, is one of the most popular business executives in Russia and internationally in the oil and gas industry. If found guilty, he faces decades in prison.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

