New Grid Standards Set To Prevent A Texas Freeze Repeat

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.95 +0.65 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.02 +0.77 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.174 +0.198 +3.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.265 +0.016 +0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.182 +0.010 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.70 +1.42 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.182 +0.010 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.98 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.01 +0.83 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.57 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 76.13 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.74 +1.55 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.18 +1.54 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.30 +1.12 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 72.30 +1.07 +1.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.70 +1.07 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.40 +1.07 +1.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.15 +1.07 +1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.90 +1.07 +1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 68.90 +1.07 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.67 +1.45 +1.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +1.07 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.24 +1.07 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 14 hours Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 1 hour Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 5 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 6 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

50-Fold Jump In Power Rates Hits UK Metal, Mining Sector

Lebanon Clashes With Israel Over Gas Exploration

Lebanon Clashes With Israel Over Gas Exploration

Lebanon is has rejected Israeli…

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Rethink Its Middle East Strategy

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Rethink Its Middle East Strategy

The U.S. ignorance vis-a-vis the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

New Grid Standards Set To Prevent A Texas Freeze Repeat

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 24, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corp have devised and issued a set of new grid reliability standards to avoid a repeat of the Texas Freeze that left millions without power and heating amid a cold spell and saddled thousands with massive electricity bills.

"I cannot, and will not allow this to become yet another report that serves no purpose other than to gather dust on the shelf," said Rich Glick, chairman of the FERC, as quoted by Reuters.

Among the new requirements is one that should see utilities identify and take steps to protect cold-weather critical components of the grid, build new units, or retrofit existing ones to be able to withstand extreme weather, and prepare plans for handling freeze-related outages.

The Texas Freeze, which was the result of a Polar vortex that froze swathes of the U.S. but hit the Lone Star State the hardest, caused power outages because power plants simply froze as their operators had not weatherized them. It also caused a shortage of electricity because many gas wells that supply the commodity to the plants also froze. The cold spell resulted in the biggest drop in U.S. oil production, too, at 40 percent of the nation's total.

As a result of all these outages and shortages, at one point as many as 2 million Texans were without power, gas prices hit record highs on the wholesale market, and ERCOT resorted to rolling blackouts.

The new standards by the FERC and NERC are supposed to help prevent this from happening again. FERC does not have jurisdiction over ERCOT—the Texas grid operator—but NERC does have jurisdiction when it comes to reliability matters.

Texas is working to prevent another Freeze, too, which many blamed on the fact that the Texas grid is isolated from the national grid, which made it extra vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Arrests Senior Russian LNG Executive For Tax Fraud

Next Post

Coal Prices Surge In The Global Energy Crunch

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com