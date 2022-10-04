U.S. And Mexico Extend Energy Discussions After Failing To Resolve Dispute

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.12 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.51 +0.65 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.85 +0.23 +0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.485 +0.015 +0.23%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.551 +0.038 +1.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.551 +0.038 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 308 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 15 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 14 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Analyst: Prices Will Climb Over The Next 9 Months

European Gas Demand Set For Record-Breaking Decline In 2022

European Gas Demand Set For Record-Breaking Decline In 2022

European gas demand is set…

Germany Unveils €200 Billion Package To Cap Soaring Energy Costs

Germany Unveils €200 Billion Package To Cap Soaring Energy Costs

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. And Mexico Extend Energy Discussions After Failing To Resolve Dispute

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 04, 2022, 2:30 AM CDT

The United States and Mexico will continue talks aimed at settling an energy policy dispute after failing to reach an agreement within the set minimum period, Bloomberg has reported, citing the sides chose to keep negotiating instead of the U.S. opting for arbitration.

It was the United States that requested the talks earlier this year, under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The issue for Washington was Mexico’s intention to return market control to the hands of state-owned entities, prioritizing them over private players - including U.S. companies - in the energy market. Canada also complained about Mexico’s energy policy.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico’s energy policies and their consistency with Mexico’s commitments under the USMCA,” United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in July.

The Mexican side said at the time that “We want to take advantage of this consultation phase... to see how we can reach a mutually satisfactory solution through an open, frank and constructive dialogue, which will allow us to overcome these differences.”

The two sides had 75 days to either come to an agreement on the issues at hand or go to arbitration, to be initiated by the United States. However, per the Bloomberg report, the U.S. has instead chosen to continue the consultations with the Lopez Obrador administration in Mexico.

The Biden administration hoped, a spokesperson for the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said, “to maintain this positive momentum to resolve these concerns raised by US energy producers and to advance North American competitiveness.” 

The Mexican Economy Ministry said, as quoted by Bloomberg, that it shared “the will of our partners to continue advancing through dialogue and without prejudice to the rights provided by the USMCA, we wish to continue joint efforts to explore a mutually satisfactory solution.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia’s Lithium Production And Profits Are Soaring

Next Post

Oil Analyst: Prices Will Climb Over The Next 9 Months

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com