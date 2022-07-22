Energy Spat Between Mexico And The U.S. Escalates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.63 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.2 -0.69 -0.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.316 +0.384 +4.84%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 3.204 +0.055 +1.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 93.00 -3.53 -3.66%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.204 +0.055 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 23 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 235 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 23 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.92 -3.40 -4.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

What Is Shell Doing On TikTok?

What Is Shell Doing On TikTok?

Oil and gas firms may…

America’s Most Important Shale Patch Isn’t Going Anywhere

America’s Most Important Shale Patch Isn’t Going Anywhere

While new regulations may force…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Spat Between Mexico And The U.S. Escalates

By Michael Kern - Jul 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

Mexico hopes the talks initiated by the U.S. under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) about Mexico’s prioritization of state energy firms over private U.S. companies would reach a “mutually satisfactory solution,” Mexican Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. 

“We want to take advantage of this consultation phase ... to see how we can reach a mutually satisfactory solution through an open, frank and constructive dialogue, which will allow us to overcome these differences,” the Mexican official told Reuters.   

The United States requested on Wednesday formal consultations with Mexico under the USMCA over Mexico’s recent energy policies, which the U.S. argues prioritize Mexican state energy firms at the expense of American companies. 

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico’s energy policies and their consistency with Mexico’s commitments under the USMCA,” United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.

Since Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office at the end of 2018, he has passed many laws favoring state oil giant Pemex and the national power company, Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), as the leftist president has sought a greater role for its state-held energy firms and has tried to overturn some of the energy reforms of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto.  

The U.S. has expressed concerns over the priority status for Mexico’s state energy firms under López Obrador, which gives those companies an unfair advantage over U.S. producers and U.S.-produced energy under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. 

Related: What Is Shell Doing On TikTok?

The dispute has since escalated to a request for dispute settlement consultations, and under USMCA rules, the U.S. and Mexico should start those consultations within 30 days of the request unless they decide otherwise. 

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the American Clean Power Association (ACP) welcomed the U.S. request for consultations with Mexico. 

“The Mexican government’s escalating pursuit of discriminatory policies that favor state-run energy companies and hinder private sector investment directly threatens the prosperity of U.S. companies and their workers. We applaud Ambassador Tai for making this request and reinforcing the mutual benefits of continued international trade and energy investments can deliver for both Mexico and the United States,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers and ACP CEO Heather Zichal said in a joint statement. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers

Next Post

Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com