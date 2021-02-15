US Administration Cancels Gulf Of Mexico March Oil & Gas Lease Sale

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 60.12 +0.65 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 63.32 +0.89 +1.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph up Urals 55 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 5 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 4 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 20 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 mins Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 19 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 8 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 7 hours Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 4 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 12 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 7 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 19 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

US Administration Cancels Gulf Of Mexico March Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Underground Hydropower Could Be Britain’s Ultimate Renewable Power Source

Underground Hydropower Could Be Britain’s Ultimate Renewable Power Source

Instead of using mountains and…

5 Companies Betting Big On Futuristic Energy Tech

5 Companies Betting Big On Futuristic Energy Tech

Solar, wind and geothermal are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

US Administration Cancels Gulf Of Mexico March Oil & Gas Lease Sale

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 15, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has rescinded the Record of Decision for the oil and gas lease Gulf of Mexico planned for March, effectively canceling this auction as part of the Biden Administration’s review of new drilling activities on federal land and in offshore waters.

The lease sale would have offered 78.2 million acres for a region-wide Gulf of Mexico lease in March 2021, or 14,594 unleased blocks – all of the available unleased areas in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

However, President Joe Biden directed in an executive order last month the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters pending completion of a comprehensive review and reconsideration of Federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practices.

“Cancelling this huge offshore Gulf oil auction helps protect our climate and life on Earth. President Biden understands the urgent need to keep this oil in the ground,” Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has said in a report last year that a ban on new federal oil and gas development would result in job losses, weaker energy security, and increased reliance on oil imports. According to API, U.S. offshore oil production would drop by 44 percent by 2030, while offshore natural gas production would fall by 68 percent.  

“A ban on new leasing, if permanent, would mean that by 2035 US offshore oil and gas production would be about 30% lower than if lease sales had continued,” Wood Mackenzie said in a snapshot overview of the Biden Administration effect on the U.S. energy sector.

Referring to the suspension of permitting for new drilling on federal land and waters, Chevron’s CEO Michael Wirth said on the Q4 earnings call last month that “the risks are probably greater in the Gulf of Mexico.”

“If conditions in the U.S. become so onerous that it really disincentivizes investment, we've got other places where we can take those dollars,” Wirth noted. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com