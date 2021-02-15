Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 60.12 +0.65 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 63.32 +0.89 +1.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph up Urals 55 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 3.009 +0.097 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 5 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 4 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 60.54 -0.23 -0.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 19 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 1 hour Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 7 hours Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 4 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 12 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 7 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 19 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages

UAE Aims To Triple Its Solar Installations By 2025

UAE Aims To Triple Its Solar Installations By 2025

Rystad Energy expects solar PV…

Can The Steel Industry Survive Without Coal?

Can The Steel Industry Survive Without Coal?

The world is going all-in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 15, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) called early on Monday for rotating outages across the state as extreme winter weather forced wind power generating units offline, while electricity demand set a new winter peak record.

ERCOT set a new winter peak demand record on Sunday evening, reaching 69,150 MW between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is more than 3,200 MW higher than the previous winter peak set back in January 2018, ERCOT said.

At the same time, the extreme winter weather and ice storms cut offline almost half of the wind power capacity in Texas.

“We are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units,” ERCOT said.

Wind power generation is the second-largest source of electricity in Texas, behind natural gas.

On Monday morning, rotating outages began across Texas, as ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said “Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now.”

Rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system, ERCOT said early on Monday, urging Texans to put safety first and warning that traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power.

Related Video: Is The Future Really Green?

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for southern and southeast Texas, with major to extreme impacts possible from southeast Texas to northern portions of Ohio, as a massive winter storm lifts from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley.

Houston has prepared for below-freezing temperatures, and snow fell on Monday morning. Austin Energy, the City of Austin’s community-owned electric utility, said that the rotating power outages last longer than expected.

“The situation continues to worsen across TX and here in Austin. Austin Energy implemented required outages early Monday morning, doing our part to help stabilize the ERCOT grid. The required outages are more extensive than anyone expected and do not allow us to bring affected customers back online at this time,” Austin Energy said on Monday morning.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Scientists Use Lithium To Control Heat In Nuclear Fusion Reactors

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com