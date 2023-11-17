UK’s Octopus Energy Launches $3.7 Billion Offshore Wind Fund

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.51 +2.61 +3.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.44 +3.02 +3.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.38 +2.64 +3.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.928 -0.134 -4.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.075 +3.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 14 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.075 +3.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.22 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.87 -1.59 -1.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.44 -3.42 -4.13%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.67 -4.12 -4.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.77 -3.53 -4.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 171 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 47.49 -3.70 -7.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.24 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.49 -3.70 -4.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.04 -3.70 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.74 -3.70 -5.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.29 -3.70 -5.29%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.59 -3.70 -6.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

Net Zero Minister's Statements Signal Shift In UK Climate Policy

Net Zero Minister's Statements Signal Shift In UK Climate Policy

The UK's net zero minister,…

Chinese Bitcoin Mining Operations Raise U.S. National Security Alarm

Chinese Bitcoin Mining Operations Raise U.S. National Security Alarm

Chinese cryptocurrency mining operations in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK’s Octopus Energy Launches $3.7 Billion Offshore Wind Fund

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 17, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

UK’s Octopus Energy is launching a $3.7-billion (£3 billion) offshore wind fund in cooperation with Japan’s Tokyo Gas as part of an ambition to invest in projects in Europe to reduce fossil fuel reliance and boost energy security.

The Octopus Energy Offshore Wind fund will invest in the development, construction, and operational stages of both fixed and floating offshore wind farms, as well as companies creating new offshore wind, the UK company said in a statement on Friday.

The fund was set up with a $236 million (£190 million) cornerstone investment from Japanese energy giant Tokyo Gas.

“This latest partnership further deepens Octopus Energy’s relationship with Tokyo Gas - and we look forward to welcoming on board more investors so together we can tap into this huge offshore wind opportunity worldwide,” said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation.

Kentaro Kimoto, Representative Corporate Executive Officer and Vice President of Tokyo Gas commented,

“Tokyo Gas has set a target to acquire and trade 6 GW renewable power sources by 2030. To accomplish this goal, we have proactively taken multifaceted approaches for offshore wind projects, and will accelerate developments of offshore wind, including floating offshore wind.”

Earlier this year, Octopus Energy said it plans to lead investments worth $18.6 billion (£15 billion) into offshore wind power projects globally by 2030. Octopus Energy said its plans “to unleash” the investments into offshore wind would go towards the generation of 12 gigawatts (GW) of renewable electricity a year, enough to power 10 million homes.

The offshore wind industry has seen several major setbacks since the summer—auctions in the U.S. and the UK were a flop and a large UK project was canceled due to surging costs and challenging market conditions pressuring new developments. Meanwhile, developers in the U.S. are seeking looser requirements for tax credits to make projects economically feasible. In addition, Siemens Energy is reviewing the scope of activities at its wind turbine-making unit, Siemens Gamesa, as quality issues, rising costs, and ramp-up challenges in the wind business dragged the company into a net loss of $5 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Campaigners Urge Lenders to Halt Funding for Total’s Mozambique LNG Project

Next Post

BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com