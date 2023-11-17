BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.57 +2.67 +3.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.44 +3.02 +3.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.38 +2.64 +3.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 -0.137 -4.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.075 +3.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 14 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.075 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.22 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.87 -1.59 -1.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.44 -3.42 -4.13%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.67 -4.12 -4.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.77 -3.53 -4.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 171 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 47.49 -3.70 -7.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.24 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.49 -3.70 -4.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.04 -3.70 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.74 -3.70 -5.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.29 -3.70 -5.29%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.59 -3.70 -6.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

Lucid Motors Reports Staggering $227,000 Loss Per Car

Lucid Motors Reports Staggering $227,000 Loss Per Car

Lucid Motors reported a substantial…

EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

The European Union is preparing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 17, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

BP is exploring ways to reduce soaring costs in the renewables sector by considering potential investments in the supply chain and development partnerships, the supermajor’s renewables business chief has told Reuters.

The energy giant, which plans to boost its renewables energy business, is weighing potential partnerships in offshore wind in Japan and investments in technology companies building green hydrogen electrolyzer plants, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, Executive Vice President of Gas and Low Carbon Energy at BP, told Reuters.

“We are also trying to reduce costs in other regions using various levers, for example through optimised purchasing strategies, which may also lead us to invest directly in the supply chain,” the executive said.

BP is also looking to form partnerships or invest in a technology manufacturer in the hydrogen business where collaboration could be essential to overcoming bottlenecks and reducing costs, Dotzenrath added.

Earlier this month, BP’s renewables business chief said at the FT Energy Transition summit that the U.S. offshore wind industry is “fundamentally broken” and needs a reset.

But the regulatory and permitting environment for the industry can be fixed, Dotzenrath said on the conference, as carried by Reuters.

Currently, the U.S. regulatory environment is challenging for developers due to a lack of mechanisms to adjust for inflation, permitting issues, and a lag between the signing of the power purchase agreement and the construction of the projects, according to BP’s green energy boss.

BP itself booked a pre-tax impairment charge of $540 million in the third quarter related to U.S. offshore wind projects. 

BP and Equinor’s filing to renegotiate the power purchase agreements associated with the Empire Wind 1 and 2 and Beacon Wind 1 wind farms off the coast of New York was rejected last month.

“Equinor and BP are assessing the impact of the decision on these projects and future development plans,” BP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ørsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind developer, added insult to injury for the industry, saying it would cease the development of two offshore wind projects in the United States due to supply chain delays, higher interest rates, and changed project assumptions including tax credit monetization and the timing and likelihood of final construction permits.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK’s Octopus Energy Launches $3.7 Billion Offshore Wind Fund

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com