Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.50 -3.16 -4.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.11 -3.07 -3.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.49 -2.40 -2.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.073 -0.117 -3.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 -0.077 -3.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 13 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 -0.077 -3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.88 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.46 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.86 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 716 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.79 -2.31 -2.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.30 -1.97 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 169 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.19 -1.47 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 78.94 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.19 -1.47 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.74 -1.47 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.44 -1.47 -2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 69.99 -1.47 -2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.29 -1.47 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.89 -1.60 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 85.05 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.19 -1.60 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Sweden Eyes Nuclear Power Buildout For Low-Carbon Energy Security

A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

Oil and many other commodities…

Standard Chartered: $98 Oil Is Well Supported By Fundamentals

Standard Chartered: $98 Oil Is Well Supported By Fundamentals

StanChart says its 2024 Brent…

Oil Markets Wrongfooted By Change In Speculative Buying

Oil Markets Wrongfooted By Change In Speculative Buying

Oil markets have been experiencing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

By Tom Kool - Nov 16, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • WTI crude futures shed more than 3% on Thursday morning.
  • China demand concerns are compounded by weak economic data coming out of the U.S. and the European Union.
  • Markets saw industrial and manufacturing output lag in the U.S. for October.
Join Our Community
Oil tanks

A day after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its inventory report showing a 3.59-million-barrel jump in U.S. crude oil stockpiles, oil prices are trading down well over 3%. At 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, Brent crude was trading down 3.18% at $78.60, pulling further from the $80 threshold. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading down 3.43%, at $74.03, for a loss of $2.63 on the day. The EIA’s crude stockpile build was the highest since August. Data reports showing lower oil processing runs from Chinese refiners in October, month-on-month, have also reignited demand concerns, despite OPEC’s missive early this week that these concerns are overblown. 

The market, for now, remains unconvinced on China, the world’s largest crude importer. 

China demand concerns are compounded by weak economic data coming out of the U.S. and the European Union. On Wednesday, the EU slashed eurozone growth forecasts for 2023 from 0.8% (forecast) in September to 0.6%. 

At the same time, markets saw industrial and manufacturing output lag in the U.S. for October, with another hike in jobless claims, as well. So far, an announcement coming out of Washington that sanctions will again be tightened on Iran has done nothing to buoy prices, with an ING analyst saying in a note on Thursday that “while sanctions have remained in place, the U.S. has not enforced them strongly, which has allowed Iranian oil exports to grow this year”, Barron’s reported. Oil prices are now the lowest they have been since July this year, despite OPEC+ production cuts, which are now believed likely to extend into at least the first quarter of 2024, and perhaps the first half. Analysts now believe there are no conditions in place for Saudi Arabia to move to reverse its voluntary cuts. On November 26, OPEC+ will hold another ministerial meeting.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Wrongfooted By Change In Speculative Buying
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand
Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com