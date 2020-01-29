UK’s Guardian Bans Ads From Oil, Gas Firms In World’s Media First

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.08 -0.25 -0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.62 -0.29 -0.49%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Mars US 4 hours 54.03 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
Urals 20 hours 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 20 hours 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.35 +0.01 +0.03%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 19 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.71 +0.34 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 6 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 23 mins China gets caught?
  • 9 mins Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 3 hours Owner
  • 6 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 1 day Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 7 hours Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 3 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change

Breaking News:

OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

How Reliable Are The Big 3 Oil Forecasters?

How Reliable Are The Big 3 Oil Forecasters?

Oil forecasts move the market,…

U.S. Shale Patch Sees Huge Jump In Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Patch Sees Huge Jump In Bankruptcies

More than 200 oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK’s Guardian Bans Ads From Oil, Gas Firms In World’s Media First

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2020, 5:30 PM CST Guardian paper

UK newspaper Guardian will not accept advertising money from the fossil fuel industry, even if this means a financial hit for the media, making it the world’s first large news organization to ban oil and gas adds.

The Guardian has been active in recent years in covering climate change and reporting on the climate crisis. Last year, the Guardian changed its style guide to use stronger language to describe the climate emergency, using words such as ‘climate crisis’ and ‘climate emergency’ instead of ‘climate change.’

Now the Guardian is outright banning advertising money from oil and gas companies, with immediate effect, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

“Our decision is based on the decades-long efforts by many in that industry to prevent meaningful climate action by governments around the world,” the company’s acting chief executive, Anna Bateson, and the chief revenue officer, Hamish Nicklin, said in a joint statement.

The Guardian has also recently pledged to become a carbon neutral organization at a corporate level by 2030, and to almost entirely divest its Scott Trust endowment fund from fossil fuels.  

Guardian Media Group (GMG) generates 40 percent of its revenue from advertising, so rejecting ads from oil and gas companies would be a financial hit to the organization, the managers said.

“The funding model for the Guardian – like most high-quality media companies – is going to remain precarious over the next few years. It’s true that rejecting some adverts might make our lives a tiny bit tougher in the very short term. Nonetheless, we believe building a more purposeful organisation and remaining financially sustainable have to go hand in hand,” Bateson and Nicklin said.  

Greenpeace UK welcomed Guardian’s move, saying that “This is a huge moment in the battle against oil and gas for all of us! Guardian have just announced they won’t let dirty oil and gas companies advertise with them anymore because we’re in a climate emergency.” 

The environmental organization called on other media to follow suit because “Dirty oil and gas companies are making the climate emergency worse. They belong in the history books. Not in our news outlets.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Read From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Eni, Shell Catch A Break In Trial Over Alleged Nigeria Oil Bribes

Next Post

Pemex Jockeys To Operate Zama Area, But What About Talos Energy?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com