UK’s Centrica Profit Triples Amid High Energy Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.11 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.72 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.19 -0.45 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.399 -0.072 -2.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.416 -0.082 -3.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.99 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.416 -0.082 -3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.54 -1.53 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.16 -1.86 -2.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.45 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 444 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.80 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.52 -1.09 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.74 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.99 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.14 -0.47 -0.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 74.14 -0.47 -0.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 83.09 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 72.44 -0.47 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.33 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.12 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.50 -0.47 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 12 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

UK’s Centrica Profit Triples Amid High Energy Prices

Big Oil’s Back In Fashion

Big Oil’s Back In Fashion

The three biggest European oil…

The U.S. Will Be Dependent On Oil For Far More Than A Decade

The U.S. Will Be Dependent On Oil For Far More Than A Decade

In his recent State of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK’s Centrica Profit Triples Amid High Energy Prices

By Alex Kimani - Feb 16, 2023, 3:30 PM CST

British Gas owner Centrica Centrica Plc (OTCPK:CPYYY) saw its FY 2022 profits triple to a record 3.3 billion pounds last year amid high energy prices. Centrica's bottom-line received a big boost by soaring profits in its upstream oil and gas division, with wholesale gas prices in the country hitting record highs last year. 

Centrica, which owns a 20% stake in Britain's nuclear power stations, also benefited from increased generation last year. Centrica announced an extension of the company's share buy-back programme to $300 million pounds from 250 million pounds, meaning the company intends to buy back 10% of its capital.

Citi analyst Jenny Ping has maintained a Buy rating for Centrica shares, highlighting the company's strong cash generation, strong balance sheet, and the giant share buyback program. Last August, Centrica signed a 15-year supply deal with Delfin Midstream valued at £7B ($8.45B) for liquefied natural gas from a planned LNG export facility off the coast of Louisiana.

But Centrica is not the only British energy company posting record profits. British giant BP Plc (NYSE: BP) announced annual profits of nearly $28 billion for FY 2022,  more than double the year before and the biggest in the company's 114-year history. BP was able to post the record profits despite taking a massive post-tax charge of $24.4 billion in its 1Q 2022 results, the largest such impact on any company globally, after exiting its 19.75% stake in Russia’s Rosneft PJSC.

The record profits by British energy firms have, however, been attracting the ire of politicians.

Back in November, the UK government announced plans to increase a windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits to 35% from the previous rate of 25%. The new rate, which applies from 1 January 2023 until March 2028, is part of a raft of budgetary measures aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis and shoring up the UK’s finances. Normally, UK oil and gas companies operating on its continental shelf are subject to a 40% tax rate, much higher than the 19% rate on corporate profits for companies in other sectors. The new levy now means that companies like BP and Shell Plc. (NYSE: SHEL) will now fork over 75% in taxes, up from 65% in 2022.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Sanctions U.S. Defense Companies Over Taiwan Gun Sales

Next Post

Tesla Model Y Sold Out Following Massive Price Cuts

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com