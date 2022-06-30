UK Ready To Pay Companies To Cut Electricity Consumption

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 106.0 -3.77 -3.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 114.8 -1.45 -1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.5 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.506 -0.992 -15.27%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 103.6 -2.58 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 114.0 +1.06 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.5 +0.41 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.0 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 121.9 +1.82 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.0 +1.74 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 95.68 -1.98 -2.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 111.9 -1.98 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 110.2 -1.98 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.1 -1.98 -1.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 107.3 -1.98 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 110.9 -1.98 -1.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 105.5 -1.98 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.9 -1.98 -1.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

The Biden administration and the…

The Biggest Threat To Brazil’s Oil Boom

The Biggest Threat To Brazil’s Oil Boom

Brazil’s oil industry has had…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Ready To Pay Companies To Cut Electricity Consumption

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 30, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT

The UK’s National Grid is exploring the idea of paying companies in Britain to use less electricity next winter as part of measures to conserve gas and avoid blackouts, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, quoting a document it had seen.  

National Grid has sent requests to some companies, asking them how much money they would be willing to accept in order to reduce their power consumption from the national power grid this coming winter, Bloomberg reports.

Possible payments could start from $121 (£100) per megawatt-hour (MWh) to $7,274 (£6,000) per MWh, according to the document seen by Bloomberg.

Natural gas accounts for more than one-third of the UK’s power generation. On Monday, for example, gas generated 47.2% of Great Britain’s electricity, more than wind whose share was at 24.1%, nuclear at 16.7%, solar 6.3%, biomass 2.8%, hydro 1.5%, and power imports 1.4%, National Grid ESO data showed.  

Although the UK North Sea produces a lot of gas, Britain also relies on imports from Norway and gas imports via interconnectors from Belgium and the Netherlands during the winter months. A worsening of the current gas and energy crisis in mainland Europe would be felt throughout the UK, where customers are already grappling with a surge in the cost of living and the highest inflation in forty years. Moreover, many households in the UK heat with gas, so British gas demand is high during the winter months.

The National Grid also plans to pay millions of households with smart meters if they voluntarily ration and reduce their power consumption at peak times to avoid blackouts this winter, The Times reported earlier this week, citing initial proposals it had seen.

The UK is also considering cutting off gas supply via two interconnectors to mainland Europe under an emergency plan that would be triggered in case of severe gas shortages in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Environmentalists Speak Out As Armenia Restarts Controversial Gold Mine

Next Post

Uniper In Bailout Talks With German Government As Russia Cuts Gas Supply

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com