Uniper In Bailout Talks With German Government As Russia Cuts Gas Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.9 -3.87 -3.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 114.8 -1.45 -1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.5 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.515 -0.983 -15.13%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.6 -2.58 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 114.0 +1.06 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.5 +0.41 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.0 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 121.9 +1.82 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.0 +1.74 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 95.68 -1.98 -2.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 111.9 -1.98 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 110.2 -1.98 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.1 -1.98 -1.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 107.3 -1.98 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 110.9 -1.98 -1.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 105.5 -1.98 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.9 -1.98 -1.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

Putin Ally Threatens Strike On Europe’s Largest Oil Hub

Putin Ally Threatens Strike On Europe’s Largest Oil Hub

A Russian politician has said…

U.S. Drillers Add 10 Oil Rigs As Permian Takes The Lead

U.S. Drillers Add 10 Oil Rigs As Permian Takes The Lead

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Uniper In Bailout Talks With German Government As Russia Cuts Gas Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 30, 2022, 2:45 PM CDT

German energy giant Uniper, one of the largest customers of Russia’s Gazprom, has initiated talks with the German government on possible measures to stabilize its finances amid low Russian gas deliveries and soaring gas prices.

“Uniper entered into discussions with the German government on possible stabilization measures for which a number of instruments could be considered, such as guarantees and collateral, increasing the current not yet drawn KfW credit facility, and equity investments,” the company said in a statement.

Uniper also withdrew its outlook for the financial year 2022 with regard to adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income, and expects those two metrics to be significantly below in the second half of 2022 compared to the respective prior-year figures due to low gas supply from Russia.

Moscow drastically cut supply to Germany via Nord Stream in the middle of June, sparking a new gas price surge in Europe and renewed concerns about how the continent would cope with gas and power supply this winter.

“Since 16 June 2022, Uniper has received only 40% of the contractually committed gas volumes from Gazprom. Uniper uses flexibilities in its portfolio as well as substitution of volumes to ensure security of supply for its customers. However, Uniper currently procures substitution volumes at significantly higher prices,” the company said.

Uniper cannot pass those additional costs to customers, and it is registering significant financial losses.

“There are also major uncertainties regarding the geopolitical situation, as well as the duration and scope of Russian gas supply restrictions. Against this background, gas price developments are also difficult to assess at present,” said the German energy firm.

Earlier this month, Germany saved a former Gazprom unit it had expropriated in April with a multi-billion-euro loan to ensure the security of supply. Gazprom Germania GmbH was the German unit of Gazprom until a few months ago, before the German government placed Gazprom Germania under the trusteeship of the German energy regulator to ensure the security of supply after Russia invaded Ukraine.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Ready To Pay Companies To Cut Electricity Consumption

Next Post

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com