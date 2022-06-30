Europe’s Power Prices Surge As Market Fears Worsening Supply Crunch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 105.8 -4.02 -3.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 114.8 -1.45 -1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.5 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 5.424 -1.074 -16.53%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.650 -0.177 -4.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 103.6 -2.58 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.650 -0.177 -4.63%

Graph up Marine 2 days 114.0 +1.06 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.5 +0.41 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.0 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 121.9 +1.82 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.0 +1.74 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.68 -1.98 -2.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 -1.98 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 -1.98 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 -1.98 -1.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 -1.98 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 -1.98 -1.75%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 -1.98 -1.84%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.9 -1.98 -1.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

Europe’s Power Prices Surge As Market Fears Worsening Supply Crunch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 30, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Electricity prices in Europe are soaring again as the market starts to fear that energy shortages this winter would be much larger than expected a few weeks ago.

The German power prices for next year, a benchmark in the European electricity market, have surged by 12 percent so far this week and were rising by 2 percent early on Thursday, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Europe is grappling with filling gas storage in time for the winter, after Russia slashed supply to major EU consumers, including Germany and Italy, citing “technical reasons.” Germany and Italy dismissed Gazprom’s reasons for the lower flows and said the move was politically motivated.

At any rate, the low Russian gas deliveries and the two-week maintenance on Nord Stream which will halt supply via the pipeline in July are making European governments and electricity market traders and participants nervous about gas and power supply.

In addition, France has been experiencing outages at its nuclear reactors in recent months, which has slashed power generation from nuclear power plants. France’s nuclear power generation accounts for around 70 percent of its electricity mix, and in normal operations of reactors, it is a net exporter of electricity to other European countries. Prolonged maintenance at several nuclear reactors this year, however, means that France—and the rest of Europe—have less nuclear-generated power supply now.

As a result of all these factors, power prices in Germany, France, and the rest of Europe renewed their rise in recent weeks.

“It seems like the market is starting to price in a more pessimistic scenario for the winter,” Rystad Energy analyst Carlos Torres Diaz told Bloomberg.

Europe has elevated the level of alert for energy supply after Russia slashed gas supply two weeks ago and no one is ruling out now a complete halt of Russian gas deliveries to the EU.

Last week, Germany even triggered the second phase of its three-phase gas emergency plan as it braces for the possibility of a complete halt of gas supplies from Russia via Nord Stream.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

