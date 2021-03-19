UK Private Equity Firm Looks To Buy Stake In Angola's Oil Major Sonangol

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins SellBuy 61.42 +1.42 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 64.53 +1.25 +1.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Graph down Mars US 35 mins 60.10 -4.75 -7.32%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 1.943 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 58.81 -4.22 -6.70%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.12 -1.64 -2.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 66.03 -1.41 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.07 -2.57 -4.10%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.14 -4.81 -7.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 63.75 -2.53 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.42 -2.34 -3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.55 -4.48 -8.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.01 -4.42 -8.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.06 -4.57 -7.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.46 -4.57 -7.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 57.41 -4.57 -7.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.81 -4.57 -7.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.16 -4.57 -6.85%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.31 -4.57 -7.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 68.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.37 +1.42 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -4.50 -8.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.39 -4.60 -6.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 20 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 18 hours A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

Nuclear Overtakes Coal Fired Power Generation In Historic Move

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex has discovered a…

Is A Renewable Energy Boom Coming To The Middle East?

Is A Renewable Energy Boom Coming To The Middle East?

As the Middle East grapples…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Private Equity Firm Looks To Buy Stake In Angola's Oil Major Sonangol

By Irina Slav - Mar 19, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

UK-based private equity firm is interested in buying a stake in Angola’s state-owned oil company Sonangol, Bloomberg has reported, citing a source from the firm, Gemcorp.

After the Angolan government establishes a procedure for the sale of up to 30 percent of Sonangol—a privatization deal that could fetch $6.4 billion—Gemcorp will evaluate a possible acquisition, the head of investments at Parvoleta Shtereva told Bloomberg.

Angola is the second-largest oil producer in Africa, after only Nigeria, but it has been experiencing reserve depletion for lack of investment incentives that would draw foreign oil companies in. Like its fellow OPEC members, the country has also suffered the consequences of two oil crises in less than a decade, after a production boom in the early 2000s.

The country last year released a plan that calls for the discovery of up to 57 billion barrels of recoverable oil by 2025 to boost production, which stood at just 1.2 million bpd of as November 2020, after the rest of OPEC pressured the country to stick to its quota under the OPEC+ production cap agreement.

If no new discoveries are made, Angola will be producing just 500,000 bpd by 2028 because of field depletion. To avoid that, the government of Joao Lourenco has embarked on an ambitious reform drive, part of which would be the sale of a minority stake in state operator Sonangol.

“Any valuation of the company needs to take into account Angola’s depleting oil fields and high costs of production, as well as Sonangol’s opaque pre-export finance contracts,” one London-based energy analyst told Bloomberg. “A sale of non-core, non-oil assets will attract some interest from local private investors in Angola, but a privatization of core oil assets will mostly be shunned by international investors,” Robert Besseling, from Pangea-Risk, said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Threatens Nord Stream Partners With Sanctions

Next Post

China Installed A Record-Breaking 52GW Of Wind Power In 2020

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

 Alt text

Oil Demand Won’t Be Wiped Out By Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com