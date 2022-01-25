UK Plans More Power Capacity To Avoid Outages Next Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.08 +1.77 +2.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.96 +1.69 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.988 -0.039 -0.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.649 +0.021 +0.81%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.447 +0.049 +2.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 80.81 -2.43 -2.92%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.447 +0.049 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.76 +1.74 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.29 +1.43 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.50 -2.49 -3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 56 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.75 -2.15 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.54 -2.31 -2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 69.24 -1.82 -2.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 70.46 -1.83 -2.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.31 -1.83 -2.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.71 -1.83 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 80.91 -1.83 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.31 -1.83 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.26 -1.83 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.55 -1.13 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 hours January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 18 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

UK Plans More Power Capacity To Avoid Outages Next Winter

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s already-struggling oil industry is…

How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

Graphite, the battery material that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Plans More Power Capacity To Avoid Outages Next Winter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

The UK looks to prevent power outages next winter season by setting a higher target for the 2022/2023 power capacity auction than the one recommended by grid operator National Grid Plc.

“This target reflects the broader uncertainties within the power sector,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote in a letter, carried by Bloomberg, about the 14-percent higher target for next winter season’s auction than the 4.7 gigawatts (GW) recommended by National Grid.  

The UK is in an energy and gas crisis, with prices surging for consumers and dozens of suppliers already gone bust since September due to the record-high natural gas prices.

The UK’s energy crisis highlights the challenges that the country faces in powering every home with wind in 2030, as the government pledged at the end of 2020. 

The UK will aim to become a global leader in offshore wind energy, powering every home in the country with wind by 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in October 2020.

Yet, coal closures and no immediate replacements for nuclear power have exposed the UK’s vulnerabilities to the whims of the weather, with cold winters stoking natural gas demand and still weather lowering wind power generation.

The worst is yet to come for consumers—energy market regulator Ofgem is set to raise the so-called energy price cap as of April 2022, throwing millions of households into energy poverty, with many people having to choose between eating and heating. 

According to a Guardian report citing research from think tank Resolution Foundation, the number of “fuel stressed” households in the UK will jump threefold to 6.3 million in April, after the energy price cap adjustment. With these forecasts, calls are multiplying for the government to do something about it. 

This puts the UK government in a tight spot, having to consider relief for the most “fuel stressed” households but also the power utilities that are going out of business in droves because of the record-breaking prices for electricity and natural gas.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TAP Gas Pipeline Ready To Expand Capacity Ahead Of Schedule

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

 Alt text

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com