UK Looks To Power Every Home With Offshore Wind Energy By 2030

The United Kingdom will aim to become a global leader in offshore wind energy, powering every home in the country with wind by 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

As part of the UK’s ambition to become a net-zero economy by 2050 and its goal to ensure a green recovery from the pandemic, the plan for wind energy will be supported by an investment of US$207 million (160 million British pounds) to upgrade ports and infrastructure in Northern England, Scotland, and Wales to significantly increase Britain’s offshore wind capacity.

Currently, offshore wind meets 10 percent of the UK electricity demand.

Last year, the UK became the first major economy in the world to enshrine in law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

After the coronavirus led to a global economic slowdown, Johnson has said several times that the UK will aim to boost its green energy capacities. Last month, the UK prime minister said that the UK would lead the world in the transition to a net-zero economy, as climate action cannot be “another victim of coronavirus”.

The investment announced today is expected to create 2,000 construction jobs and will enable the sector to support up to 60,000 jobs directly and indirectly by 2030 in ports, factories, and the supply chains, manufacturing offshore wind turbines and delivering clean energy to the UK.

“Our seas hold immense potential to power our homes and communities with low-cost green energy and we are already leading the way in harnessing its strengths,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

“Powering every home in the country through offshore wind is hugely ambitious, but it’s exactly this kind of ambition which will mean we can build back greener and reach net zero emissions by 2050,” UK Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

