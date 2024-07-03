Talent Shortage Threatens Europe’s Nuclear Renaissance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.93 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.34 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.63 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 -0.015 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Mars US 243 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 -0.015 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 946 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 5 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 399 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 69.26 -0.57 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 79.01 -0.57 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 76.06 -0.57 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 76.06 -0.57 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.31 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.56 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.06 -0.57 -0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.61 +1.84 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.61 +2.44 +3.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 +1.75 +2.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +2.00 +2.79%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.01 +0.80 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days e-truck insanity

Breaking News:

Talent Shortage Threatens Europe’s Nuclear Renaissance

U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

The U.S. Energy Information Administration…

Argentina Prepares to Dump Tons of Lithium on an Oversupplied Market

Argentina Prepares to Dump Tons of Lithium on an Oversupplied Market

Four new projects are slated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Talent Shortage Threatens Europe’s Nuclear Renaissance

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 03, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

As many countries in Europe look to boost their nuclear power capacities and build more reactors, companies face a workforce challenge as many of the skilled force are retiring while younger generations choose energy jobs in solar and wind.  

European countries and companies planning major expansion in nuclear fleets are struggling to fill in thousands of skilled engineering jobs that would support the construction of nuclear reactors, which take years to complete.

Companies in France are hiring back retirees and are collaborating with colleges and universities to promote jobs in the nuclear power sector, Bloomberg reports.

Many Western countries have doubled down on nuclear power since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis. Since the start of the war and an energy-market-disrupting series of Western sanctions, nuclear power has regained much support in Europe as a critical aspect of reaching net zero by 2050.

Many countries in the West, with the notable exception of Germany, have recognized that nuclear power generation would help them achieve net-zero emission goals. France, the UK, and Sweden are some of the countries planning to build more reactors over the next two decades to boost the share of zero-emission power sources as the UK and the EU have set goals to become net-zero economies by 2050.

“We’ll need trained resources to get projects off the ground. We don’t have much time to react,” Philippe Lanoir, president for industry and energy at the Syntec-Ingenierie business federation in France, told Bloomberg.

France’s nuclear power giant EDF expects to recruit around 4,500 employees in permanent roles in the nuclear power industry in France in 2024 alone. But the French Nuclear Industry Association, GIFEN, says that France would need about 10,000 hires per year by 2033 to fill the talent gap.

In the UK, a National Nuclear Strategic Plan for Skills was launched in May, underpinning the goal of doubling the number of new apprenticeships by 2026 and recruiting 40,000 new jobs by 2030 – double the current hiring rate for the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delivering the biggest expansion to nuclear power in 70 years and need a homegrown pool of talent that will fuel our nuclear ambitions,” said Amanda Solloway, Minister for Affordability and Skills at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Declares Oil Sector Emergency Amid Efforts to Boost Production

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com