Saudi Aramco Bets on Unconventional Field in $25-Billion Gas Expansion  

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.36 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.76 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.91 +0.35 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.429 -0.049 -1.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.580 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Mars US 242 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.580 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 945 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 398 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 69.83 +2.54 +3.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.53 +1.84 +2.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.78 +1.84 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 79.58 +2.64 +3.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.88 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 84.13 +2.99 +3.68%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.61 +1.84 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.61 +2.44 +3.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.75 +1.75 +2.24%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.75 +2.00 +2.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.01 +0.80 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 21 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Global Crude Oil Shipments Fall in June on Saudi Export Slump

Gas Flaring Is Back With a Vengeance

Gas Flaring Is Back With a Vengeance

Gas flaring, a major source…

China Puts Limits on 'No-Limits' Friendship' With Russia

China Puts Limits on 'No-Limits' Friendship' With Russia

China seeks hefty discounts on…

China is Hoarding Coal Ahead of Summer Demand Peak

China is Hoarding Coal Ahead of Summer Demand Peak

Bloomberg reported this week that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Bets on Unconventional Field in $25-Billion Gas Expansion  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • As part of its strategic gas business expansion, Aramco has awarded $25 billion worth of contracts for the development of the unconventional Jafurah field.
  • On Sunday, Aramco announced the award of 16 contracts, worth a combined total of around $12.4 billion, for phase two development at Jafurah.
  • Besides its major natural gas production push, Aramco is looking to enter the lucrative LNG trading business.
Aramco

The world’s biggest oil company and crude oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, is betting big on its unconventional natural gas reserves to strategically grow its domestic and international gas and LNG business.   

Aramco has been seeking a greater role in the global LNG market as it plans to ramp up its natural gas production and trading business. The oil giant is looking to boost its domestic natural gas supply, to replace direct crude burn for its power generation and free up more crude for exports.  

As part of its strategic gas business expansion, Aramco has awarded $25 billion worth of contracts for the development of the unconventional Jafurah field, the biggest unconventional Saudi non-oil associated gas field, and phase three of its Master Gas System project to expand its domestic gas pipeline network, the Saudi state-held oil giant said this weekend.

Jafurah, which could be the largest shale gas development outside the United States, is estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion Stock Tank Barrels of condensate. Phase one of the Jafurah development program began in November 2021 and is progressing on schedule, with initial start-up anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.

Related: Shell to Temporarily Halt European Biofuels Project

Aramco said it expects total overall lifecycle investment at Jafurah to exceed $100 billion and production to reach a sustainable sales gas rate of 2 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030, in addition to significant volumes of ethane, NGL, and condensate.

This Sunday, the company announced the award of 16 contracts, worth a combined total of around $12.4 billion, for phase two development at Jafurah.

These contracts will involve the construction of gas compression facilities and associated pipelines, expansion of the Jafurah Gas Plant—including the construction of gas processing trains—and utilities, sulfur, and export facilities.

In addition, Aramco awarded 15 lump sum turnkey contracts, worth a combined $8.8 billion, to phase three expansion of the Master Gas System to boost its total capacity by an additional 3.15 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) by 2028 through the installation of around 4,000 km (2,485 miles) of pipelines and 17 new gas compression trains.

The Kingdom’s oil giant also awarded 23 gas rig contracts worth $2.4 billion, along with two directional drilling contracts worth $612 million. Meanwhile, 13 well tie-in contracts at Jafurah, worth a total of $1.63 billion, have been awarded between December 2022 and May 2024.  

“The scale of our ongoing investment at Jafurah and the expansion of our Master Gas System underscores our intention to further integrate and grow our gas business to meet anticipated rising demand,” Aramco’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said.

“This complements the diversification of our portfolio, creates new employment opportunities, and supports the Kingdom’s transition towards a lower-emission power grid, in which gas and renewables gradually displace liquids-based power generation.”

The expansion of the gas production and infrastructure at home follows recent announcements that Aramco has signed major international LNG deals after the Saudi giant entered the global LNG business last autumn by agreeing a deal to buy a minority stake in LNG company MidOcean Energy, which was in the process of acquiring interests in four Australian LNG projects.

Last month, Aramco signed a non-binding agreement to buy LNG from Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG project in Southeast Texas and potentially acquire 25% in the project’s Phase 2. The Saudi firm also entered into a preliminary agreement with NextDecade Corporation for a 20-year LNG offtake deal from train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going into LNG trading would be another lucrative business for the Saudi oil giant, considering that LNG demand is only set to grow in the coming years as Europe ditches Russian gas and Asia looks to use more natural gas instead of coal. On the other hand, Aramco’s domestic natural gas expansion will boost the company’s gas offering and replace some of its more valuable crude that it currently burns for electricity generation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Flaring Is Back With a Vengeance
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets
Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks
The Top 7 Oil Companies by Proved Reserves

The Top 7 Oil Companies by Proved Reserves

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com