UK Extends Windfall Tax on Oil Profits by a Year To 2029

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.64 +1.49 +1.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.35 +1.31 +1.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.57 +1.45 +1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.929 -0.028 -1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 +0.045 +1.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 +0.045 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.04 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.54 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.27 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.66 -0.42 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Extends Windfall Tax on Oil Profits by a Year To 2029

Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

Cutting-edge AI technology and Machine…

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War

China has benefited from the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Extends Windfall Tax on Oil Profits by a Year To 2029

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 06, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

The UK is extending the windfall tax on oil and gas operators in the UK North Sea by a year to March 2029, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in the spring budget statement, in a move expected by analysts and opposed by the industry.  

The initial windfall tax, officially known as the Energy Profits Levy, was implemented in May 2022, when the government of Rishi Sunak announced a temporary 25% tax intended to represent extraordinary profits as oil and gas prices surged. In November 2022, that levy was increased by 10 percentage points to 35% beginning on January 1, 2023, and until March 2028.  

The period of the windfall tax is now extended by a year, to March 2029. 

“As the oil and gas sector’s windfall profits from higher prices are expected to last longer, the sunset clause on the Energy Profits Levy will be extended by a year to March 2029, raising £1.5 billion while encouraging investment in the UK’s energy security by promising to legislate for its abolition should market prices fall to their historic norm sooner than expected,” Hunt said in his speech to present the Spring Budget 2024.

However, “legislation in the Finance Bill will abolish the Levy if market prices fall to their historic norm sooner than expected – maintaining investment in our energy security,” the chancellor added.

With the levy at 35%, the total tax rate on the oil and gas sector has increased to a massive 75%, the highest of any UK sector.

The windfall tax on UK North Sea producers is hitting all companies, with firms already announcing lower investments and deferring drilling plans, David Whitehouse, chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), warned last year.

The windfall tax has prompted many companies operating offshore the UK to cut investments and review projects.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WTI Crude Gains 3% on Tight Supply

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com