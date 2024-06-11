California Goes After Big Oil Profits

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.46 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.74 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.061 +0.155 +5.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.394 -0.017 -0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 221 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.394 -0.017 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.93 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.34 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.05 +1.51 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.79 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.34 +1.38 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 64.54 +2.21 +3.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.89 +2.21 +2.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 78.14 +2.21 +2.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.24 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 73.99 +2.21 +3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.94 +2.21 +2.81%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.34 +2.21 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 17 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

Court Allows New Mexico Oil Pollution Lawsuit to Move Ahead

Rare Earths Prices Stabilize After 6 Months of Drops

Rare Earths Prices Stabilize After 6 Months of Drops

Market dynamics of rare earth…

Oil Under Pressure As EIA Confirms Rising Crude, Fuel Inventories

Oil Under Pressure As EIA Confirms Rising Crude, Fuel Inventories

Crude oil prices moved lower…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

By Irina Slav - Jun 11, 2024, 2:29 AM CDT

California’s Attorney General this week added a so-called disgorgement remedy to a lawsuit filed against Big Oil majors last year, demanding that they gave up profits made on allegedly illegal business practices.

The original lawsuit accused Big Oil of downplaying the risks associated with the use of oil and gas, and climate change. It targeted Exxon, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips.

“Big Oil has been lying to us – covering up the fact that they’ve long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are for our planet. It has been decades of damage & deception. California is taking action to hold big polluters accountable,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Tweet at the time.

Now, Attorney General Rob Bonta who is leading the charge against Big Oil has added a clause that requires “a party who profits from illegal or wrongful acts to give up any profits they made as a result of that illegal or wrongful conduct. The purpose of this remedy is to prevent unjust enrichment and make illegal conduct unprofitable.”

In other words, California claims that the oil and gas industry selling oil and gas it extracts and refines amounts to illegal activity or a wrongful act. It also claims, in the original lawsuit, that Big Oil made billions in profits while causing billions in damages resulting from climate change. The companies named in the suit were also accused of deceiving the public about their business and climate change.

The American Petroleum Institute was quick to react to the news.

“This ongoing, coordinated campaign to wage meritless, politicized lawsuits against a foundational American industry and its workers is nothing more than a distraction from important national conversations and an enormous waste of taxpayer resources,” said API General Counsel Ryan Meyers. “Climate policy is for Congress to debate and decide, not a patchwork of courts,” he added.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Heavy Rains Push China’s Hydropower Output Up

Next Post

Saudi Oil Exports to China Set for Third Monthly Decline

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com