UK Financial Regulator Sued Over Oil Firm’s Climate Disclosures

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.11 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.81 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.535 +0.064 +2.59%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.474 -0.024 -0.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 76.99 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.474 -0.024 -0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.54 -1.53 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.16 -1.86 -2.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.45 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 443 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.80 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.52 -1.09 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.74 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.99 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.14 -0.47 -0.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.14 -0.47 -0.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.09 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.44 -0.47 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.59 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.97 -1.08 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 1 hour What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

UK Financial Regulator Sued Over Oil Firm’s Climate Disclosures

EU Energy Crisis Bill Nears €800 Billion

EU Energy Crisis Bill Nears €800 Billion

European governments' bill to shield…

Carbon Capture Is Coming Under Fire For Underperforming

Carbon Capture Is Coming Under Fire For Underperforming

While carbon capture is seen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Financial Regulator Sued Over Oil Firm’s Climate Disclosures

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2023, 4:30 AM CST

An environmental law charity is suing the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), alleging that the financial regulator accepted last year the listing prospectus of North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy despite the document failing to fully disclose climate change risks.

ClientEarth, which sued Shell’s directors last week, is now targeting the UK’s financial watchdog with a lawsuit in the UK High Court, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.  

The environmental law charity claims that the FCA failed in its duty to protect investors by signing off on the listing documents, which, ClientEarth says, were too general in the climate risk disclosures department.

Ithaca Energy applied to and was listed on the London Stock Exchange at the end of last year. Ithaca Energy holds stakes in 28 producing oil and gas fields on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and has stakes in six of the ten largest producing fields offshore the UK. Ithaca Energy also holds a 70% operated interest in the Cambo oil field.

Environmentalists want the UK to stop the development of the Cambo field, as well as the development of Rosebank, where Ithaca Energy has 20% in the Equinor-operated field. 

“In the case of Ithaca’s listing, we believe the regulator has failed when it comes to this fundamental function by ultimately waving through Ithaca’s prospectus even though legal requirements have not been met,” Robert Clarke, ClientEarth accountable finance lawyer, told FT.  

ClientEarth grabbed headlines last week after filing a world-first lawsuit against the Board of Directors of Shell plc for “failing to manage the material and foreseeable risks posed to the company by climate change.”

“The lawsuit alleges Shell’s 11 directors have breached their legal duties under the Companies Act by failing to adopt and implement an energy transition strategy that aligns with the Paris Agreement,” ClientEarth said.

The High Court has yet to accept both lawsuits by ClientEarth and potentially decide whether to allow the cases to go ahead.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com