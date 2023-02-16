Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.33 -0.26 -0.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.01 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.540 +0.069 +2.79%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.472 -0.026 -1.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 76.99 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.472 -0.026 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.54 -1.53 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.16 -1.86 -2.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.45 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 443 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.80 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.52 -1.09 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.74 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.99 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.14 -0.47 -0.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.14 -0.47 -0.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.09 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.44 -0.47 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.59 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.97 -1.08 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 1 hour What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

The IEA Expects Global Oil Demand Hit A Record High In 2023

The IEA Expects Global Oil Demand Hit A Record High In 2023

The IEA sees global oil…

Investors Turn Bearish On Precious Metals

Investors Turn Bearish On Precious Metals

Metal Miner’s global precious metals…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 16, 2023, 3:19 AM CST

A Luxembourg court has issued seizure orders for two units of Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas as part of an arbitration case brought against the Malaysian state by the descendants of a now-defunct sultanate in the Philippines.

The court case is based on a deal made in the late 19th century by European colonists of Southeast Asia with the then-sultan of Sulu for the use of local land. Now, this land is part of Malaysia, which honored the 19th-century deal until 2013 and, as part of it, paid the descendants of the sultan $1,000 annually.

The descendants of the sultan have sued Malaysia for $15 billion after it stopped making the payments following a violent uprising by supporters of those descendants.

Malaysia has refused to accept the arbitration case ruling, which was made in February 2022 and in favor of the sultan’s descendants, in France. Soon after, the two Luxembourg subsidiaries of Petronas were served with seizure orders. After the news broke, Petronas said it would take steps to protect its overseas assets from seizure.

"Petronas contests the validity of these enforcement actions against its two aforementioned subsidiaries and is taking all necessary measures to defend its legal position," the Malaysian state oil major said last July.

One of these steps was to get a stay of the seizure order from a Luxembourg court yet the stay appears to have not been final.

Meanwhile, at home, Petronas launched a new tender for 10 exploration blocks along with two clusters of so-called discovered resource opportunities. Most of the 10 blocks are in three producing basins—Malay, Sabah, and Sarawak—and there are several in the new Penyu basin.

Earlier this month, the Malaysian state oil major signed production-sharing agreements for nine exploration blocks it awarded in last year’s tender.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Cuts Windfall Tax On Crude Oil And Fuels

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com