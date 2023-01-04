UK Energy Demand To Rise As Winter Weather Returns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.79 -2.14 -2.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.80 -2.30 -2.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.95 -2.17 -2.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.109 +0.121 +3.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.286 -0.075 -3.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.286 -0.075 -3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.60 +3.15 +4.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.23 +2.68 +3.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 400 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.02 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.95 -2.66 -4.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.68 -3.33 -5.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.08 -3.33 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.33 -3.33 -4.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.48 -3.33 -4.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.48 -3.33 -4.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.43 -3.33 -3.93%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.78 -3.33 -4.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 25 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 18 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Plunge Below $80 As Near-Term Demand Worries Grow

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

Oil and gas stocks such…

Exxon And Chevron Set For Record $100 Billion In Profits In 2022

Exxon And Chevron Set For Record $100 Billion In Profits In 2022

The surge in oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Energy Demand To Rise As Winter Weather Returns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2023, 6:53 AM CST

The UK’s energy and natural gas demand is set to jump at the start of next week following an unusually warm start to the year in Britain and most of Europe.

Temperatures are expected to average around seasonal norms early next week, with London set for 6.5 degrees Celsius, or 43.7 F, according to forecasts from Maxar Technologies cited by Bloomberg. This would be only slightly above the average for this time of the year compared to this week’s temperatures, which are 5.2 C above seasonal averages.

So far this year, Europe has enjoyed a warm start to 2023, with balmy weather well above seasonal averages across the continent.  

ADVERTISEMENT

A warmer-than-usual start to the winter in Europe and Asia and forecasts of mild weather in the United States following the Christmas winter storm have eased concerns about natural gas shortages at the start of 2023.

Natural gas prices in Europe dropped on the first trading day of the year to their lowest level since February 21, 2022, days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which upended energy markets and sent gas prices skyrocketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mild winter weather in many parts of Europe, rising wind power generation, and lower electricity consumption started dragging European natural gas and power prices lower last week.   

Weather in most of Europe has been unusually warm since the middle of December, and forecasts point to continued mild weather for another two weeks. As a result, gas demand is lower, and gas in storage remains at comfortable levels. Across the EU, gas storage sites were 83.5% full as of January 2, with German storage at over 90%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. Many countries in the EU have even managed to add some gas into storage in recent days. Demand destruction in the industry has also helped to ease the upward pressure on gas prices in Europe.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

China Considers Relaxing Ban On Imports Of Australian Coal

Next Post

Oil Prices Plunge Below $80 As Near-Term Demand Worries Grow

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com