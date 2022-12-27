Mild Weather Drags Energy Prices In Europe Down

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.53 +0.97 +1.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.67 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.167 +0.088 +1.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 4 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 +0.008 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 4 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 392 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.31 +2.07 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.71 +2.07 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.96 +2.07 +2.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.11 +2.07 +2.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.11 +2.07 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.06 +2.07 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.41 +2.07 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 9 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Mild Weather Drags Energy Prices In Europe Down

Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

Bullish sentiment is building in…

The Middle East Oil And Gas Nations Pouring Billions Into Clean Energy

The Middle East Oil And Gas Nations Pouring Billions Into Clean Energy

The oil and gas nations…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Mild Weather Drags Energy Prices In Europe Down

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 27, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Mild winter weather in many parts of Europe, rising wind power generation, and lower electricity consumption were dragging European natural gas and power prices lower on Tuesday.

Prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), Europe’s key gas benchmark, were down to a six-month low at midday on Tuesday due to milder winter compared to early December and still comfortable gas storage levels across Europe.  

The TTF natural gas traded close to $85 (80 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday morning, “a six-month low as mild winter weather lifts the year-on-year storage surplus to 325 TWh, some 25 TWh above what was withdrawn during Q1-2021,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, commented on Tuesday.

“It looks like we will enter January with near 90% full storages and mild temperatures,” a trader told Reuters, commenting on the European gas price move today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refinitiv meteorologist Georg Mueller expects weather in Europe to be “milder than normal and partially unsettled and windy, with no major colder-than-normal spells before mid-January.”

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, gas storage levels across the EU were 83% full as of December 25.

Milder weather and higher wind power generation also dragged down the benchmark power prices in Europe on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day-ahead prices in Germany plummeted amid expectations of high wind power generation and lower demand.

By mid-morning on Tuesday, Germany’s delivery baseload power for Wednesday plunged by 54.3% to $68.20 (64 euros) per MWh, while the day-ahead French contract was trading down by 34.4%.

The natural gas price in Europe is currently well below the price cap the EU endorsed last week, which would be triggered if the month-ahead price on the TTF exceeds $191 (180 euros) per MWh for three working days, and the month-ahead TTF price is $37 (35 euros) higher than a reference price for LNG on global markets for the same three working days.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Medvedev’s Absurd Predictions: $150 Oil, A U.S. Civil War, And EU Collapse

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com